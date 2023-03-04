Mumbai: House collapsed in Ghatkopar West; eight injured

As per the information from BMC, a part of the wall of an under-construction structure collapsed injuring several people

Image used for representational purpose. File Photo

A house collapsed in Mumbai’s Ghatkopar west on Saturday evening at around 5:30 pm, said an update from Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation. The incident reportedly occurred at R B Kadam Marg in Ghatkopar west.

As per the information from BMC, a part of the wall of an under-construction structure collapsed injuring several people.

“Total 8 persons were injured, treated and discharged by Dr. Ajay Kumar (Nulife hospital, Ghatkopar),” read an update from BMC.

The eight injured persons are – Baban Bhor, Nirmala Bhor, Surekha bhor, Rinku Kanojiya, Rehmat Ali, Babalu Chavan, Dharmendra and Bajrangi Yadav.

(This is a developing story, we will update the piece as and when we receive more information)