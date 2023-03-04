Breaking News
BJP-Shiv Sena to begin ‘Ashirwad Yatra’ in Mumbai from March 5: Ashish Shelar
Mumbai: House collapsed in Ghatkopar West; eight injured
CM Shinde visits govt hospital, expresses displeasure about conditions
Insaaf: Kapil Sibal's new platform to fight 'injustice' gets Uddhav's support
Six killed in separate accidents involving motorbikes in Latur

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Mumbai House collapsed in Ghatkopar West eight injured

Mumbai: House collapsed in Ghatkopar West; eight injured

Updated on: 04 March,2023 10:28 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

As per the information from BMC, a part of the wall of an under-construction structure collapsed injuring several people

Mumbai: House collapsed in Ghatkopar West; eight injured

Image used for representational purpose. File Photo


A house collapsed in Mumbai’s Ghatkopar west on Saturday evening at around 5:30 pm, said an update from Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation. The incident reportedly occurred at R B Kadam Marg in Ghatkopar west.


As per the information from BMC, a part of the wall of an under-construction structure collapsed injuring several people.



“Total 8 persons were injured, treated and discharged by Dr. Ajay Kumar (Nulife hospital, Ghatkopar),” read an update from BMC.


The eight injured persons are – Baban Bhor, Nirmala Bhor, Surekha bhor, Rinku Kanojiya, Rehmat Ali, Babalu Chavan, Dharmendra and Bajrangi Yadav.

(This is a developing story, we will update the piece as and when we receive more information)

Do you practice ecotourism?
ghatkopar news mumbai news mumbai MID DAY brihanmumbai municipal corporation mid-day online correspondent

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK