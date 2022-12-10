Breaking News
Mumbai: House collapses in Vikhroli after cylinder blast, one injured

Updated on: 10 December,2022 10:57 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

In the incident a ground plus one structure was damaged. The walls and slab of the first floor collapsed due to a cylinder blast, the BMC said

Representational Pic


A 30-year-old woman was seriously injured after a house in Vikhroli area collapsed following a cylinder blast, the BMC said. 


According to the civic body, the incident took place at Surya Nagar near Vikram Glass Company and Empire Plaza in Vikhroli west on Saturday evening. 



The incident took place at around 7:13 pm following which the Mumbai Fire Brigade, police and civic officials rushed to the spot, the BMC said.


In the incident a ground plus one structure was damaged. The walls and slab of the first floor collapsed due to a cylinder blast. The woman who was injured in the incident was immediately rushed to the Rajawadi hospital in Ghatkopar, the BMC said. 

It said that, as per the information received from the doctors of Rajawadi hospital, the woman identified as Sujata Kawale has sustained upto 80-90 per cent burn injuries. Her condition is critical.

