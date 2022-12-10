Mumbai: House collapses in Vikhroli after cylinder blast, one injured

In the incident a ground plus one structure was damaged. The walls and slab of the first floor collapsed due to a cylinder blast, the BMC said
Representational Pic
A 30-year-old woman was seriously injured after a house in Vikhroli area collapsed following a cylinder blast, the BMC said.
According to the civic body, the incident took place at Surya Nagar near Vikram Glass Company and Empire Plaza in Vikhroli west on Saturday evening.
The incident took place at around 7:13 pm following which the Mumbai Fire Brigade, police and civic officials rushed to the spot, the BMC said.
Also Read: Boy detained for allegedly raping teen girl after blackmailing her with selfie
In the incident a ground plus one structure was damaged. The walls and slab of the first floor collapsed due to a cylinder blast. The woman who was injured in the incident was immediately rushed to the Rajawadi hospital in Ghatkopar, the BMC said.
It said that, as per the information received from the doctors of Rajawadi hospital, the woman identified as Sujata Kawale has sustained upto 80-90 per cent burn injuries. Her condition is critical.