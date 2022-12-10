Mumbai: Boy detained for allegedly raping teen girl after blackmailing her with selfie

The incident came to light when the boy reached victim's college recently and allegedly assaulted her after she refused to meet him
A 17-year-old boy was detained by the Mumbai Police for allegedly raping a teenage girl after blackmailing her with a selfie, a police official said on Saturday, reported the PTI.
The girl and boy are were known to each other and the latter had clicked a selfie of the duo kissing while celebrating her birthday at Carter Road in Bandra west on October 10, he said.
"From October 10 to November 26, the accused allegedly raped the 17-year-old girl several times by threatening to circulate the selfie. The incident came to light when he reached her college recently and assaulted her when she refused to meet him," a Khar Police station official told the PTI.
"Her friend informed her parents about the assault. On being asked about it, she narrated her ordeal, later, her kin approached Kherwadi Police and complained about it. Since the incident happened on the stretch of Carter Road which falls under the jurisdiction of Khar Police, the case was transferred to us," he said.
The teenage boy was detained from his house on Friday and charged under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act for rape and other offences, the official informed.
He was sent to the Dongri children's correctional home, the Khar police station official added.
