Mumbai: 4 gang members including a minor held for robbing cab drivers at knifepoint in Kurla

Nehru Nagar Police solved two cases of robbery
The Nehru Nagar Police on Friday said that it has solved two cases of robbery after busting a gang that targeted cab drivers.
According to the police, two separate cases had come to light where the cab drivers were hired to go Marine Drive and Kurla but were stopped at Chembur midway. However, upon reaching midway the suspects robbed the cab drivers on knifepoint for their mobile phones and cash. The suspects later fled the crime scene.
"An FIR under relevant sections of robbery was registered by the Nehru Nagar police on December 6 and the police officials were able to detect the case within four hours," said an official.
The police said that, initially, there was no information on the suspects.
However, police said that the police officials were able to nab the culprits including a juvenile with the help of “technical clues skillfully and with information from sources.”
“Those arrested were identified as Arjun Bhojpuriya, Sanjay Ujipuriya and Lekhraj Nanglipuriya. The police have also recovered the robbed property,” the police added.