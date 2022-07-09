Mumbai: Housing federation seeks online dispute resolution system

Experts say it will be a single window system for self-redevelopment of housing societies

There are more than 1,25,000 co-operative housing societies in Maharashtra. Representation pic

With the aim of bringing in transparency in the cooperative sector, the State Housing Federation has mooted the idea of digitising the cooperative dispute mechanism, by introducing the concept of ‘ease of doing business’ through an online dispute resolution mechanism. This will ensure that the dispute is heard and resolved within a stipulated time period, which otherwise, unfortunately takes years. Also, orders passed by the District Cooperative departments (Deputy/ Assistant Registrar, DDR, Jt. Registrar, etc.) will also be easily available to members. Singapore is in first position to tackle dispute resolution within 65 days, while India takes an average 1,445 days to resolve issues.

“As society changes, the law should change and therefore online portals for housing societies is a current need. An online portal will help provide cooperative education and give a redressal mechanism to members, which will result in building the cooperative sector. Online education was first started by the Maharashtra State Housing Federation Ltd by developing an android app known as ‘Election CHS Training,’ whereby more than 1,000 election officers are trained,” said advocate Shreeprasad Parab, expert director, The Maharashtra State Cooperative Housing Federation Limited.

India wants to improve rank

Advocate Parab added, “During the COVID-19 pandemic, majority of the courts, tribunals including the Bombay High Court and the Supreme Court went online. India aims to reach the 50th Global Ease of Doing Business World Rank, where one of the objects to be fulfilled by states is technology-based governance. Singapore is in first position in terms of dispute resolution (average time taken is 65 days) while India ranks 163rd as average time taken for dispute resolution is 1,445 days.”

“The co-operative sector, especially the co-operative housing societies, has to implement technology-based governance through an online portal as: i) it will help provide uniformity in the adjudication process and ii) there will be a single window system for self-redevelopment of housing societies,” he added.

‘Restart defunct portal now’

CA Ramesh Prabhu, secretary, Mumbai Suburban District Co-operative Housing Federation Limited said, “The cooperative department in 2014 had initiated online registration of societies, updating committee details, annual returns, etc. on www.mahasahakar.maharashtra.gov.in. It was functional for nearly two to three years. Due to shortage of space and not paying maintenance charges, it became defunct. It is high-time that this portal is made functional. The government and cooperative department need to implement an online complaint redressal system and make it compulsory to accept complaints in online mode, similar to MahaRERA, and then hearing should also be held through video conference and the orders posted online. In this digital era, expecting everything in physical form is a waste of time, energy and money.”

Advocate Vinod Sampat, founder and president of Flat Users Residents Welfare Association said, “There is an urgent need to digitise the records of the Co-operative Department. There are more than 1,25,000 co-operative housing Societies in the state of Maharashtra. It is crystal clear that it lacks transparency. One fails to understand why the co-operative department is not digitalising its records. The Right to Information Act was introduced in 2005 so that there is utmost transparency which is lacking in the co-operative department, though 17 years have passed since the introduction of RTI Act. To begin with, a system should be introduced whereby an officer must share the events of the day through web camera/live streaming. Whatever work is done should be simultaneously updated on the website of the department. If orders are posted online, members of the public will get an idea of the working of the co-operative department in a better manner.”