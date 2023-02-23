Mumbai: IAS officer posted as secretary in Maharashtra PWD dies in hotel

The incident took place on Wednesday evening when the PWD secretary, Prashant Dattatray Navghare, went for dinner at the hotel located in Kala Ghoda area, an official said

A 57-year-old Indian Administrative Officer (IAS) officer posted as secretary in the Maharashtra Public Works Department has died after developing "allergic symptoms" at a hotel in south Mumbai, police said on Thursday.

The incident took place on Wednesday evening when the PWD secretary, Prashant Dattatray Navghare, went for dinner at the hotel located in Kala Ghoda area, an official said.

While having dinner, he developed some "allergic symptoms" and collapsed on the spot, he said.

He was then rushed to a private hospital where he was declared brought dead, the police official said.

An Accidental Death Report (ADR) has been registered at Mata Ramabai Ambedkar Marg police station and a probe is on into the man's death, he added.

