Locals say it spreads onto road, can cause major accident

RAK Marg in Wadala a hotspot for illegal dumping of debris. Pic/Kirti Surve Parade

Listen to this article Mumbai: Illegal debris dumping rampant in Wadala; watch video x 00:00

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), has failed to tackle the illegal dumping of debris at Rafi Ahmed Kidwai (RAK) Marg, Wadala, which has become a hotspot for illegal dumping and has witnessed several incidents recently. The debris even occupies part of the road.

ADVERTISEMENT

Nimish Malde, local resident and social activist, said the dumpers mostly come to the spot at night and this has been noticed several times. “I try to reach the civic authorities via social media. However, after the debris is removed from the spot, it is seen again within a few days. I’m sure these people are not locals and come from a long distance to illegally dump debris here.”

According to Malde, there is a need for round-the-clock vigilance and the BMC should install CCTV cameras around the spot. “This is the second time in August that debris was dumped here,” Malde added.

Bharat Dedhia, Wadala resident

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (#BMC), has failed to tackle the #illegaldumping of debris at Rafi Ahmed Kidwai (RAK) Marg, #Wadala, which has become a hotspot for illegal dumping and has witnessed several incidents recently..



Bharat Dedhia, a resident of Wadala, said the… pic.twitter.com/Xn7vV3DZ2o — Mid Day (@mid_day) August 29, 2024

Debris was dumped along the side lane of the R A Kidwai Road, outside the P&T Colony on Tuesday night. When team mid-day reached the spot on Wednesday morning, it found that the debris had spread on the road and occupied a portion of the next lane as well, making it difficult for vehicles and pedestrians to pass.

A woman passing the location said this was a regular occurrence. “A few metres of road is taken up by the illegal dumping and there are also vehicles regularly parked on the road. We can’t even use the footpath and are forced to walk on the road,” the woman said.

Currently, the city is undergoing a deep cleaning drive, which is a concept by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. Under this initiative, the civic body holds a special cleaning drive every 15 days.

Bharat Dedhia, a resident of Wadala, said the illegal dumping has happened at least three times in recent months. “If the BMC opts for CCTV vigilance in the area it can easily identify who is doing this. The debris spreads over the road and creates a nuisance for motorists as well as pedestrians. The BMC should immediately take action and find a long-term solution, or the debris may cause an accident,” he said. Dedhia added that the BMC also held a high-level meeting recently where it decided to tackle the illegal debris dumping issue.

According to reports, the BMC has decided to set up a debris processing plant. Around 1,200 metric tonnes of debris is generated in the city daily.

02

No. of times debris was dumped in August