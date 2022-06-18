Breaking News
Mumbai: In a first, BMC schools' pass percentage is 97

Updated on: 18 June,2022 08:01 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Dipti Singh | dipti.singh@mid-day.com

At least 107 BMC Mumbai Public Schools secure 100 per cent results, while 48 schools record a pass percentage between 95 per cent and 99.99 per cent

The BMC Education Dept felicitated civic schools' SSC toppers


For the first time in the history of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) schools, the pass percentage in the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) Std X exams is at 97.10 per cent.  Simran Lodhi, daughter of a carpenter, has topped in BMC schools by securing 95 per cent this year.

Simran said, “I was very nervous as two years were very tough on all of us. It was very difficult to attend online classes via phone during the lockdown, network fluctuation, etc. which bothered my studies a lot. I decided to work very hard, and had expected above 90 per cent. I am very happy. I am very thankful to my teachers at Kher Nagar English school No 1, where I studied. Their support encouraged me to study hard.”




Simran Lodhi topped in BMC schools by securing 95 per cent (right) Prachi Dalvi, another student of Mumbai Public School got 94%
mumbai university central board of secondary education mumbai mumbai news

