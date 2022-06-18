Mumbai: In a first, BMC schools’ pass percentage is 97

For the first time in the history of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) schools, the pass percentage in the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) Std X exams is at 97.10 per cent. Simran Lodhi, daughter of a carpenter, has topped in BMC schools by securing 95 per cent this year.
Simran said, “I was very nervous as two years were very tough on all of us. It was very difficult to attend online classes via phone during the lockdown, network fluctuation, etc. which bothered my studies a lot. I decided to work very hard, and had expected above 90 per cent. I am very happy. I am very thankful to my teachers at Kher Nagar English school No 1, where I studied. Their support encouraged me to study hard.”
She added, “I want to become a teacher and help students who cannot afford to go to a good school or have access to quality education.” Two other students, Prachi Dalvi and Santosh Shetty of BMC’s Mumbai Public School scored 94 per cent each, which is the second best score among all civic schools. While Prachi is a student of Mitha Nagar Mumbai Public School, Santosh is from Mumbai Public School, Goshala Marg in Mulund.
Also Read: Maharashtra SSC Result 2022: Over 10,000 students from Mumbai division score more than 90 per cent
‘BMC schools are good’
Prachi, whose father works as an electrician said, “I wanted to prove to everyone, especially those who feel that only elite and big schools can provide better education. I expected good marks, but scoring 94 per cent was unexpected. Teachers guided us through the year and helped us with concepts that we missed earlier. I still haven’t made up my mind on which career path I will choose, but I will opt for science in junior college.”
This year, 13,319 students of the total 16,806 students who appeared from 243 BMC schools passed the SSC board exam. The pass percentage stood at 97.10. So far BMC has never recorded a pass percentage above 95 except for last year when exams were conducted virtually and internal marks were considered to lead to 100 per cent result. The results in offline mode exams so far have been 53.14 per cent in 2019, 73.81 per cent in 2018 and 68.91 per cent in 2017.
Also, 107 BMC Mumbai Public Schools (MPS) secured 100 per cent results, while 48 schools recorded a pass percentage between 95 per cent and 99.99 per cent. Rajesh Kankal, BMC education officer said, “Students performed admirably. Despite two years of the pandemic, this is a big improvement in the performance of BMC school children, who are otherwise looked down upon. It is the result of a collaborative effort by students, teachers, parents, state-board and municipal education department staff.”