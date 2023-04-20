Breaking News
Mumbai: Income tax raids underway at offices of producer Vinod Bhanushali, other production houses

Updated on: 20 April,2023 09:34 AM IST  |  Mumbai
ANI |

Notably, the search operations are taking place since Wednesday morning

Mumbai: Income tax raids underway at offices of producer Vinod Bhanushali, other production houses
The income tax raids are underway at multiple production houses in Mumbai, including the office of producer Vinod Bhanushali and the house of Jayantilal Gada, the Income Tax department said Wednesday.


Notably, the search operations are taking place since Wednesday morning.



As per the I-T department, the raids are being carried out for alleged tax evasion and financial irregularities.


The raids are taking place at the office of Bollywood producer Vinod Bhanushali in BKC.

The I-T team is also carrying out searches at the premises of producer Jayantilal Gada.

Other than them, three more production houses are also being raided.

Further details are awaited in the case.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

