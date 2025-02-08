Breaking News
MLAs should maintain balance between work of people and legislature: CM Fadnavis
Headmaster, class teacher held over rape of student in Nashik
Criminal case to be filed against officials for false reports on tribal works
BJP's win due to magic of PM Modi's guarantees: Eknath Shinde
SC notice to Chhota Rajan on CBI plea challenging suspension of life sentence
shot-button
HMPV HMPV
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Indian Coast Guard rescues fisherman in medical emergency near Lakshadweep

Indian Coast Guard rescues fisherman in medical emergency near Lakshadweep

Updated on: 08 February,2025 10:55 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Diwakar Sharma | diwakar.sharma@mid-day.com

Top

An ICG Dornier aircraft, conducting surveillance patrols in the area, located the fishing boat with the man in urgent need of medical assistance, an official statement said

Indian Coast Guard rescues fisherman in medical emergency near Lakshadweep

The ICG ship Samarth headed towards the distressed vessel

Listen to this article
Indian Coast Guard rescues fisherman in medical emergency near Lakshadweep
x
00:00

The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) on Saturday said that it rescued a fisherman in medical emergency near Lakshadweep Island after the Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre in Mumbai received an urgent alert on Friday.


In an official statement, the ICG said that on February 7, the Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre (MRCC) in Mumbai had received an urgent alert about a medical emergency aboard the fishing boat IFB Renganathar Thunai, located 170 nautical miles west of the Lakshadweep Islands. The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) quickly responded, ensuring a timely and effective rescue operation to save the life of a fisherman in distress.


The man in need of urgent medical assistance was identified as Senthil, a 49-year-old fisherman from Tamil Nadu. He had suffered multiple epileptic seizures followed by a stroke, the statement said.


The ICG’s Regional Headquarters (West) coordinated the operation with precision. The ICG District Headquarters at Lakshadweep quickly identified the vessel through electronic surveillance, while ICG ship Samarth, operating off the Lakshadweep Islands, was diverted to rendezvous with the distressed boat.

An ICG Dornier aircraft, conducting surveillance patrols in the area, located the fishing boat by 9 pm on February 7.

The communication was established, and it was confirmed that Senthil required urgent medical care, the ICG statement said.

The ICG ship Samarth then altered course and headed towards the distressed vessel.

The statement said that by approximately 9 am on February 8, the ICG ship reached the fishing boat, which was 80 nautical miles from Kavaratti.

"A medical team was deployed for an initial assessment, confirming that Senthil had suffered three consecutive seizures and urgently needed ICU care. The patient was safely transferred onto the ICG ship, where he was given IV fluids and anti-seizure medication," the statement said.

The ICG District Headquarters at Kavaratti worked closely with the Lakshadweep Administration to arrange for critical care facilities at Indira Gandhi Government Hospital, Kavaratti and by 4:15 pm, the patient, accompanied by a caretaker, was successfully transferred to the hospital for advanced medical treatment.

"The coordinated medical evacuation effort by various ICG units validates our commitment to safeguarding lives at sea," the official statement by the ICG stated.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Indian Coast Guard mumbai news mumbai maharashtra India news national news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK