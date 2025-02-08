An ICG Dornier aircraft, conducting surveillance patrols in the area, located the fishing boat with the man in urgent need of medical assistance, an official statement said

The ICG ship Samarth headed towards the distressed vessel

The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) on Saturday said that it rescued a fisherman in medical emergency near Lakshadweep Island after the Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre in Mumbai received an urgent alert on Friday.

In an official statement, the ICG said that on February 7, the Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre (MRCC) in Mumbai had received an urgent alert about a medical emergency aboard the fishing boat IFB Renganathar Thunai, located 170 nautical miles west of the Lakshadweep Islands. The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) quickly responded, ensuring a timely and effective rescue operation to save the life of a fisherman in distress.

The man in need of urgent medical assistance was identified as Senthil, a 49-year-old fisherman from Tamil Nadu. He had suffered multiple epileptic seizures followed by a stroke, the statement said.

The ICG’s Regional Headquarters (West) coordinated the operation with precision. The ICG District Headquarters at Lakshadweep quickly identified the vessel through electronic surveillance, while ICG ship Samarth, operating off the Lakshadweep Islands, was diverted to rendezvous with the distressed boat.

An ICG Dornier aircraft, conducting surveillance patrols in the area, located the fishing boat by 9 pm on February 7.

The communication was established, and it was confirmed that Senthil required urgent medical care, the ICG statement said.

The ICG ship Samarth then altered course and headed towards the distressed vessel.

The statement said that by approximately 9 am on February 8, the ICG ship reached the fishing boat, which was 80 nautical miles from Kavaratti.

"A medical team was deployed for an initial assessment, confirming that Senthil had suffered three consecutive seizures and urgently needed ICU care. The patient was safely transferred onto the ICG ship, where he was given IV fluids and anti-seizure medication," the statement said.

The ICG District Headquarters at Kavaratti worked closely with the Lakshadweep Administration to arrange for critical care facilities at Indira Gandhi Government Hospital, Kavaratti and by 4:15 pm, the patient, accompanied by a caretaker, was successfully transferred to the hospital for advanced medical treatment.

"The coordinated medical evacuation effort by various ICG units validates our commitment to safeguarding lives at sea," the official statement by the ICG stated.