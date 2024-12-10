The Indian Coast Guard Ship, while patrolling along the International Maritime Boundary Line, identified suspicious activity within Indian maritime territory and apprehended the trawlers, an official statement said

The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) has apprehended two Bangladeshi fishing trawlers along with 78 fishermen, an official statement said on Tuesday.

An official statement said that the Indian Coast Guard successfully intercepted two Bangladeshi fishing trawlers and 78 fishermen engaged in unauthorised fishing within Indian waters on December 9, 2024.

It said, the Indian Coast Guard Ship, while patrolling along the International Maritime Boundary Line (IMBL), identified suspicious activity within Indian maritime territory. Acting swiftly, the ICG intercepted two vessels—"FV Laila-2" and "FV Meghna-5"—both registered in Bangladesh, with 41 and 37 crew members, respectively.

Upon inspection at sea, the trawlers were confirmed to be engaged in unauthorised fishing activities and were booked under the Maritime Zones of India Act, 1981. The vessels and crew were then escorted to Paradip for further investigation.

The operation reaffirms the Indian Coast Guard's vigilance and its role in maintaining maritime safety and safeguarding the nation’s waters, the statement said.

The ICG's efforts continue to strengthen India's maritime security and uphold national interests in the dynamic maritime domain and the operation highlights the ICG's commitment to protecting India's maritime boundaries and preventing illegal activities at sea, the statement said.

Indian Coast Guard seizes 5,500 kg drugs in Andaman waters

Meanwhile, in an another operation, last month, the 5,500 kg of banned Methamphetamine drug seized from a fishing trawler with six Myanmarese crew near Barren island is the biggest-ever seizure made by the ICG, an official of the Andaman and Nicobar tri-services command had last month said.

A senior ICG defence official had earlier said, "This is the biggest ever seizure which we suspect is linked to big international drug cartels. The total consignment is approximately around 5,500 kg. A total of six Myanmarese crew were arrested with banned crystalline Methamphetamine. They were handed over to the local police for further interrogation."

"The Andaman and Nicobar Command remain vigilant and committed to ensuring the safety of Andaman waters. Enhanced patrolling and intelligence continue to play a vital role in combating such crime," he had said.

The police suspect that the seized Methamphetamine was supposed to be delivered to Thailand, officials had earlier said.