The mechanized sailing vessel (Dhow) Al Piranpir, which had left Porbandar for Bandar Abbas, Iran, reportedly sank in the early hours of December 4 due to strong waves and floods

Pic/X

Listen to this article Twelve seafarers rescued by Indian Coast Guard, Pak Maritime Security Agency after ship sinks x 00:00

The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) successfully rescued 12 crew members of the sunken Indian vessel MSV AI Piranpir from the North Arabian Sea on Wednesday, an official statement said, ANI reported.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the statement, the Indian Coast Guard and Pakistan Maritime Security Agency (PMSA) worked closely together on this humanitarian search and rescue action, with both nations' Maritime Rescue Coordination Centres (MRCCs) in constant touch throughout the operation.

In a post on X, the Indian Coast Guard said, "India Coast Guard ship Sarthak successfully rescued 12 Indian crew members of Sunken Dhow Al Piranpir from the North Arabian Sea. The vessel sank on 04 Dec 24 however, the crew had abandoned the ship on a dinghy. This humanitarian mission saw close collaboration between ICG and Pak MSA, with both nations' MRCCs maintaining coordination throughout the operation and Pak MSA aircraft assisting in the search for survivors. The rescued crew are being brought back to Porbandar."

@IndiaCoastGuard ship Sarthak successfully rescued 12 #Indian crew members of Sunken Dhow Al Piranpir from the North Arabian Sea. The vessel sank on 04 Dec 24 however, the crew had abandoned ship on a dinghy. This humanitarian mission saw close collaboration between #ICG and #Pak… pic.twitter.com/3fcdFBurE2 — Indian Coast Guard (@IndiaCoastGuard) December 5, 2024

The mechanized sailing vessel (Dhow) Al Piranpir, which had left Porbandar for Bandar Abbas, Iran, reportedly sank in the early hours of December 4 due to strong waves and floods. The distress call was received by ICG's Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre (MRCC) in Mumbai, which immediately notified ICG Regional Headquarters (North West) in Gandhinagar. The ICG ship Sarthak was immediately redirected to the reported location, ANI reported.

MRCC Pakistan was also notified to inform seafarers in the region, and they responded quickly.

ICGS Sarthak was assigned for forward area patrols, moved quickly to the suspected location, and performed a thorough search. The 12 crew members, who had abandoned their vessel and sought refuge in a small boat, were discovered and rescued around 270 kilometres west of Dwarka, in Pakistan's Search and Rescue Region. An MSA aircraft from Pakistan and the commercial ship MV Cosco Glory helped in the hunt for survivors, ANI reported.

The Indian Coast Guard's swift and coordinated response demonstrates its unshakable dedication to preserving life at sea. This brave rescue mission demonstrates the ICG's skills and readiness to handle maritime emergencies in the region.

The rescued crew members were evaluated by the medical personnel aboard the ICGS Sarthak and found to be in good health. They are being brought back to Porbandar Harbour in Gujarat. The Indian Coast Guard has once again proved its commitment to saving lives at sea, living true to the motto "We Protect."

(With inputs from ANI)