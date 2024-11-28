The theme of the exercise, "Enhancing Search and Rescue Capabilities through Regional Collaboration," underscores the Indian Coast Guard’s (ICG) steadfast commitment to assisting with large-scale emergencies, irrespective of location, nationality, or circumstances, within the Indian Search and Rescue Region (ISRR) and beyond

With imperatives to validate the National M-SAR construct through an ‘all-inclusive’ and ‘collaborative’ approach, the National Maritime Search and Rescue Exercises & Workshop (SAREX-24) will be held under the aegis of the NMSAR Board in Kochi from November 27 to 30, 2024. Considering the vast expanse of India’s 4.6 million sq. km Search and Rescue Region (ISRR), the Indian Coast Guard (ICG) has consistently advocated for cooperative engagements not only with domestic resource agencies but also with friendly foreign nations.

The 11th edition of SAREX-24 will focus on Mass Rescue Operations (MRO), designed to respond to large-scale contingencies at sea. The theme of the exercise, "Enhancing Search and Rescue Capabilities through Regional Collaboration," underscores the Indian Coast Guard’s (ICG) steadfast commitment to assisting with large-scale emergencies, irrespective of location, nationality, or circumstances, within the Indian Search and Rescue Region (ISRR) and beyond.

The two-day event will be inaugurated by Rajesh Kumar Singh, IAS, Defence Secretary, in the presence of Director General S. Paramesh, PTM, TM, Director General of the Indian Coast Guard and National Maritime Search and Rescue Coordinating Authority.

Day One of the event, scheduled for November 28, 2024, will feature a variety of programs, including tabletop exercises, workshops, and seminars. These sessions will involve the participation of senior officials from government agencies, ministries, armed forces, key stakeholders, and foreign delegates.

On Day Two, a sea exercise will be conducted off the Kochi coast, simulating two large-scale contingencies. The exercise will include the participation of ships and aircraft from the Indian Coast Guard, Navy, and Indian Air Force, as well as a passenger vessel and tug from the Cochin Port Authority and boats from Customs.

The response matrix during the sea exercise will showcase various evacuation methodologies, incorporating cutting-edge technology such as satellite-aided distress beacons, drones deploying life buoys, air-droppable life rafts, and remote-controlled life-saving equipment. These demonstrations aim to highlight the advancements in search-and-rescue operations and enhance preparedness for maritime emergencies.

The exercise is designed not only to evaluate the efficiency of operations and coordination with national stakeholders but also to emphasise cooperative engagements with littoral states and Friendly Foreign Countries (FFCs).

Over the years, the Indian Coast Guard (ICG) has emerged as a premier maritime agency, effectively steering the Government of India's efforts toward establishing a stable and efficient Maritime Search and Rescue (M-SAR) framework. The ICG's responsibilities have expanded further with the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Indian Ocean Rim Association (IORA) member states to coordinate SAR operations in the Indian Ocean Region, where it has been designated as the implementing agency under the MoU's provisions. Additionally, the ICG has been nominated as the nodal agency for SAR activities in the Indo-Pacific Region.