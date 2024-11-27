Indian Coast Guard seizes 5,500 kg drugs in Andaman waters

The Coast Guard also arrested six Myanmarese crew near Barren

This is Indian Coast Guard’s biggest ever seizure linked to international drug cartels. Pic/X@IndiaCoastGuard

The 5,500 kg of banned Methamphetamine drug seized from a fishing trawler with six Myanmarese crew near Barren island is the biggest-ever seizure made by the Indian Coast Guard (ICG), an official of the Andaman and Nicobar tri-services command said on Tuesday.

A senior ICG defence official said, "This is the biggest ever seizure which we suspect is linked to big international drug cartels. The total consignment is approximately around 5,500 kg. A total of six Myanmarese crew were arrested with banned crystalline Methamphetamine. They were handed over to the local police for further interrogation."

"The Andaman and Nicobar Command remain vigilant and committed to ensuring the safety of Andaman waters. Enhanced patrolling and intelligence continue to play a vital role in combating such crime," he added.

The police suspect that the seized Methamphetamine was supposed to be delivered to Thailand, officials said on Tuesday. The police are trying to get the call record of the satellite phone seized from the trawler which was coming from Myanmar, an official said.

