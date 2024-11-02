Breaking News
Mumbai: Bandra college’s teachers get relief from poll duty
Maharashtra assembly elections 2024: Logjam continues in Mahim
Mumbai: Scooterist's throat cut by wire hanging from hoarding
Mumbai: 50 plastic drums seized from passengers on WR
Mumbai: 22-year-old man stabbed to death over bursting of firecrackers
shot-button
Maharashtra Elections 2024 Maharashtra Elections 2024
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Seafarer in critical condition airlifted by Indian Navy ICG in dramatic high seas rescue operation

Seafarer in critical condition airlifted by Indian Navy, ICG in dramatic high seas rescue operation

Updated on: 02 November,2024 04:15 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

A rescue operation began when the MRCC received an urgent alert regarding a 52-year-old Indian seafarer aboard MV Babylon, who had suffered a cerebrovascular accident (CVA) the previous night, resulting in left-sided hemiplegia

Seafarer in critical condition airlifted by Indian Navy, ICG in dramatic high seas rescue operation

The rescue operation. Pic/Defence PRO

Listen to this article
Seafarer in critical condition airlifted by Indian Navy, ICG in dramatic high seas rescue operation
x
00:00

In a remarkable display of quick response, the Indian Navy successfully evacuated a critically ill Indian seafarer from a merchant vessel off the western seaboard, an official statement said. 


The operation, which involved the Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre (MRCC), Mumbai, and the Indian Coast Guard, was executed under challenging conditions and highlights the effectiveness of India's maritime emergency response capabilities.


A rescue operation began when the MRCC received an urgent alert regarding a 52-year-old Indian seafarer aboard MV Babylon, who had suffered a cerebrovascular accident (CVA) the previous night, resulting in left-sided hemiplegia.


"In the wee hours on 02 Nov, information was received from the Maritime Rescue Co-ordination Centre (MRCC), Mumbai and Indian Coast Guard of a critically ill CVA/ Stroke patient requiring Medical Evacuation (Medevac) from MV Babylon on the high seas on Western seaboard," said the official statement.

Recognsing the severity of the situation, immediate action was initiated to facilitate a medical evacuation, the statement said.

An Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH) from INS Shikra was rapidly configured for Medical Intensive Care Unit (MICU) operations, equipped with a Medical Officer and Medical Attendant. Despite poor visibility conditions, the helicopter successfully located the merchant vessel using Electro-Optical/Infrared (EO/IR) technology, it said.

The Advanced Light Helicopter safely landed on the deck of MV Babylon, allowing for a prompt and efficient transfer of the patient.

"Throughout the flight back to Mumbai, the patient’s vital signs were continuously monitored by the medical team, ensuring the highest standard of care during transit," the statement said.

"An Indian Navy’s ALH helicopter was configured to Medical Intensive Care Unit (MICU) role and launched from INS Shikra with a Medical Officer and Medical Attendant onboard. Notwithstanding prevailing poor visibility, the aircraft identified the Merchant Vessel using EO/IR at extended range and landed onboard for a successful Medevac. The patient’s vitals were monitored continuously during return transit on the ALH," the statement said.

The seafarer was shifted to INS Shikra and upon arrival at INS Shikra, the seafarer was swiftly transferred to Kokilaben Hospital in Andheri west area of suburban Mumbai for further medical treatment.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

indian navy indian coast guard Arabian Sea mumbai news mumbai maharashtra

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK