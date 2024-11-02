A rescue operation began when the MRCC received an urgent alert regarding a 52-year-old Indian seafarer aboard MV Babylon, who had suffered a cerebrovascular accident (CVA) the previous night, resulting in left-sided hemiplegia

The rescue operation. Pic/Defence PRO

In a remarkable display of quick response, the Indian Navy successfully evacuated a critically ill Indian seafarer from a merchant vessel off the western seaboard, an official statement said.

The operation, which involved the Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre (MRCC), Mumbai, and the Indian Coast Guard, was executed under challenging conditions and highlights the effectiveness of India's maritime emergency response capabilities.

"In the wee hours on 02 Nov, information was received from the Maritime Rescue Co-ordination Centre (MRCC), Mumbai and Indian Coast Guard of a critically ill CVA/ Stroke patient requiring Medical Evacuation (Medevac) from MV Babylon on the high seas on Western seaboard," said the official statement.

Recognsing the severity of the situation, immediate action was initiated to facilitate a medical evacuation, the statement said.

The Advanced Light Helicopter safely landed on the deck of MV Babylon, allowing for a prompt and efficient transfer of the patient.

"Throughout the flight back to Mumbai, the patient’s vital signs were continuously monitored by the medical team, ensuring the highest standard of care during transit," the statement said.

"An Indian Navy’s ALH helicopter was configured to Medical Intensive Care Unit (MICU) role and launched from INS Shikra with a Medical Officer and Medical Attendant onboard. Notwithstanding prevailing poor visibility, the aircraft identified the Merchant Vessel using EO/IR at extended range and landed onboard for a successful Medevac. The patient’s vitals were monitored continuously during return transit on the ALH," the statement said.

The seafarer was shifted to INS Shikra and upon arrival at INS Shikra, the seafarer was swiftly transferred to Kokilaben Hospital in Andheri west area of suburban Mumbai for further medical treatment.