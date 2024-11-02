The blaze erupted at around 12.45 pm and was confined to a flat on the second floor of the Kalptaru Residency building, located at Siddarth Nagar near Prabodhan Garden in Goregaon West area

Representational Image

A fire broke out in a 31-storey residential building in Mumbai's Goregaon West area on Friday, though no one was hurt in the incident, according to Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

The blaze erupted at around 12.45 pm and was confined to a flat on the second floor of the Kalptaru Residency building, located at Siddarth Nagar near Prabodhan Garden in Goregaon West area, the civic body said.

“The fire is confined to electrical wiring, installations, and household items on the second floor. Rescue operations are currently underway,” stated the civic body.

No casualties have been reported so far. More details awaited.

Fire breaks out in slum area

A fire broke out in a slum area in suburban Andheri on Friday evening, a civic official said.

Fire brigade vehicles rushed to the Bhangarwadi area in Andheri East after being alerted around 8 pm, said the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation official.

The fire likely started in a godown located in the slum, he said, adding that dousing operations were underway.

No casualties have been reported, the official said.

Fire breaks out in 30th-floor flat in Goregoan, doused; no one hurt

A fire broke out in a flat on the 30th floor of a building in Mumbai's Goregaon East area on Friday, though no one was hurt in the incident, an official said.

The blaze broke out at 7:30 pm in a high-rise near Hub Mall, he added.

"The fire was confined to the 30th-floor flat. It was doused by fire brigade personnel at 9 pm," the official informed.