Breaking News
Mumbai: Bandra college’s teachers get relief from poll duty
Maharashtra assembly elections 2024: Logjam continues in Mahim
Mumbai: Scooterist's throat cut by wire hanging from hoarding
Mumbai: 50 plastic drums seized from passengers on WR
Mumbai: 22-year-old man stabbed to death over bursting of firecrackers
shot-button
Maharashtra Elections 2024 Maharashtra Elections 2024
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Mumbai Fire breaks out at 31 storey residential building in Goregaon

Mumbai: Fire breaks out at 31-storey residential building in Goregaon

Updated on: 02 November,2024 02:14 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

The blaze erupted at around 12.45 pm and was confined to a flat on the second floor of the Kalptaru Residency building, located at Siddarth Nagar near Prabodhan Garden in Goregaon West area

Mumbai: Fire breaks out at 31-storey residential building in Goregaon

Representational Image

Listen to this article
Mumbai: Fire breaks out at 31-storey residential building in Goregaon
x
00:00

A fire broke out in a 31-storey residential building in Mumbai's Goregaon West area on Friday, though no one was hurt in the incident, according to Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).


The blaze erupted at around 12.45 pm and was confined to a flat on the second floor of the Kalptaru Residency building, located at Siddarth Nagar near Prabodhan Garden in Goregaon West area, the civic body said.


“The fire is confined to electrical wiring, installations, and household items on the second floor. Rescue operations are currently underway,” stated the civic body.


No casualties have been reported so far. More details awaited.

Fire breaks out in slum area

A fire broke out in a slum area in suburban Andheri on Friday evening, a civic official said.

Fire brigade vehicles rushed to the Bhangarwadi area in Andheri East after being alerted around 8 pm, said the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation official.

The fire likely started in a godown located in the slum, he said, adding that dousing operations were underway.

No casualties have been reported, the official said.

Fire breaks out in 30th-floor flat in Goregoan, doused; no one hurt

A fire broke out in a flat on the 30th floor of a building in Mumbai's Goregaon East area on Friday, though no one was hurt in the incident, an official said.

The blaze broke out at 7:30 pm in a high-rise near Hub Mall, he added.

"The fire was confined to the 30th-floor flat. It was doused by fire brigade personnel at 9 pm," the official informed.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Mumbai Fire Brigade goregaon brihanmumbai municipal corporation mumbai mumbai news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK