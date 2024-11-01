Mumbai fire: Three jump from second-floor flat to escape fire in Chira Bazaar; injured

The fire broke out around 3.20 am at the three-storey Oceanic building in Hemraj Wadi of Chira Bazaar area; as the flames began engulfing their room, three men inside the house jumped from the second floor to save themselves

The officials said that three men were injured after they jumped from the second floor of a building at Girgaon in south Mumbai to escape a fire in their flat in the early hours of Friday, reported news agency PTI.

The fire broke out around 3.20 am at the three-storey Oceanic building in Hemraj Wadi of Chira Bazaar area, the officials said while sharing an update on the Mumbai fire, reported PTI.

An electrical short circuit triggered the fire, an official while sharing an update on the Mumbai fire.

As the flames began engulfing their room, three men inside the house jumped from the second floor to save themselves, he said, reported PTI.

However, all three suffered injuries, following which they were rushed to the civic-run Nair hospital.

The trio has been identified as Kartik Mazi (26), Dipender Mandal (19) and Uppal Mandal (26), the official said, adding that they were allowed to go after preliminary treatment, reported PTI.

Meanwhile, firefighters reached the spot and put out the fire, he said.

Fire breaks out in flat in Virar near Mumbai

A fire broke out in a flat on the third floor of Kalpavruksha Complex in Virar (West) on Thursday evening.

Two fire engines, and a water tanker, police van and ambulance are at the spot.

No injury was reported as the flat was locked. The cause of fire is yet to be ascertained. The fire brigade officials are dousing the blaze.

Three workers seriously injured in blast at factory in Palghar district

Three workers were seriously injured in an explosion in a factory at Boisar in Maharashtra's Palghar district late on Wednesday night, police said.

The victims have suffered over 70 per cent burns and are being treated in a local hospital, an official said.

Citing eyewitnesses, the official said the factory roof blew off in the blast and fell some distance from the accident site.

The cause of the explosion is yet to be ascertained, he said, adding that firefighters are trying to douse the fire that erupted due to the blast.

(With inputs from PTI)