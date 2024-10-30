The fire broke out at around 9.30 am in the Gajanan market, the official said quoting information received from the Ulhasnagar disaster management cell

A major fire broke out at some commercial establishments in a market in Ulhasnagar area of Maharashtra's Thane district on Wednesday morning, officials said, reported news agency PTI.

There was so far no report of any casualty, Thane Municipal Corporation's disaster management cell chief Yasin Tadvi said, reported PTI.

The fire broke out at around 9.30 am in the Gajanan market, the official said quoting information received from the Ulhasnagar disaster management cell, reported PTI.

Fire engines from Ulhasnagar and Ambernath were rushed to the spot along with rescue teams and efforts were on to douse the blaze, he said.

The blaze was suspected to have been caused due to firecrackers, but the exact cause was being investigated, he added.

One dead in fire at under-construction banquet hall in Uttar Pradesh's Noida

A man was killed in a fire that broke out in an under-construction banquet hall in Uttar Pradesh's Noida, Sector 74, police said on Wednesday, reported ANI.

The fire occured at around 3:30 am on Wednesday, said police. The deceased was identified as Parminder.

As many as 15 fire tenders reached the site within ten minutes. It took a long time to extinguish the fire as the structure was huge, said police, reported ANI.

Parminder who died in the fire was an electrician, said police.

Noida DCP Ram Badan Singh says "At around 3:30 AM, we got information that fire broke out at Lotus Grandeur banquet hall in Noida Sector 74. A total of 15 fire tenders reached here. Fire has been brought under control. One electrician, Parminder lost his life in the fire...," reported ANI.

However, the exact cause of what caused the fire has not been ascertained yet.

Fire breaks out in slum area in Delhi's Rohini

A fire broke out in a slum area in Rohini here, officials of the Delhi Fire Services said on Wednesday, reported PTI.

According to the official, no casualties have been reported.

"We received a call regarding a fire in some shanties in the Vijay Vihar area close to Rithala at 9 pm. We rushed a total of seven fire tenders to the spot," a senior DFS official said, reported PTI.

"It took more than one hour to douse the flames. No one received any injuries. Police are yet to ascertain the exact cause of the fire," he said.

(With inputs from PTI)