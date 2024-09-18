The blaze was extinguished by the Fire Brigade personnel at around 4:00 AM, and cooling operations are currently underway.

Fire broke at the building at midnight/ Sourced Photo

A fire broke out at the Dev Corpora building in Thane on Tuesday. Nearly 10 persons were rescued from the building. According to the officials, the fire broke out at midnight at the Khopat building.

The blaze was extinguished by the Fire Brigade personnel at around 4:00 AM, and cooling operations are currently underway. The exact cause of the fire is still under investigation.

According to the Disaster Management Section, the incident occurred at the Jijau Foundation office, located on the 11th floor of a building near Cadbury Junction in Khopat, around 11:51 PM on Tuesday night.

Further details awaited