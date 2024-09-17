The incident took place in the Kismat Colony area of Mumbra at around 6:25 pm on Tuesday, the officials said

The bus in which the fire was reported. Pic/RDMC

A fire broke out in a Thane Municipal Transport (TMT) bus in Mumbra area of Thane district in Maharashtra, the officials said.

They said that the incident took place in the Kismat Colony area of Mumbra at around 6:25 pm.

After receiving the information, the officials from the Thane civic body and Regional Disaster Management Cell (RDMC) of the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) rushed to the spot and launched relief operations, an official said.

The fire occurred in the engine compartment of a TMT bus when the bus was en route from Chendani Koliwada Depot to Khidkali in Diva area of Thane.

The officials said that the Thane Traffic Police, TMT transport staff, and fire brigade personnel reached the spot along with the a fire vehicle.

"At the time of the incident approximately 90 to 100 passengers were on board the bus. With the help of the driver, conductor, and fire brigade, all passengers were safely evacuated and no one was injured in the incident," an official said.

The fire, which started in the engine compartment, was completely extinguished by around 6:35 pm, he said.

Meanwhile, in an another incident, last week, a fire broke out at a housing complex in Thane district of Maharashtra, the civic officials had earlier said.

According to the RDMC, the incident took place at around 1:15 pm on September 10 when a blaze broke out at some scrap materials stored near Wing A of the housing complex.

"The firefighters and the civic staff promptly responded to the scene with one fire truck and one rescue vehicle. No one was injured in the incident," an official said.

The fire was extinguished by the firefighters around 1:30 pm and the situation is now under control, the official said.

In an another incident, a 50-year-old man was killed and another person was injured in a massive fire that broke out at a hotel in Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) in Mumbai, the civic officials had earlier said.

The incident took place on September 5 at 3:15 am, days later the man injured in the incident died during the treatment at a hospital in Mumbai, they said.

"A fire had broke out at Kyma Hotel, located in the Corporate Building, 1G Block, BKC in Bandra East. The incident was reported by Kurla Bhabha Hospital," an official said.

The official added that the fire was caused by a blast in the outdoor unit of an air conditioner.

The incident took place during repair work on the 2nd floor podium of the hotel, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) had said.