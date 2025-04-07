Three men in their 20s lost their lives on Monday after a speeding multi-utility vehicle (MUV) rammed into their motorcycle in Madhya Pradesh's Raisen district, a police official confirmed

Representational Image. File Pic

Three men in their 20s were killed on Monday in Madhya Pradesh's Raisen district after their motorcycle was hit by a speeding multi-utility vehicle (MUV), a police official said.

The incident took place at 4 pm near Sirsouda village and the impact was such that victims: Shravan Singh Meena (23), Aniket Meena (24) and Rohit Meena (20) were thrown 10 feet away, Sub Divisional Officer of Police (SDOP) Alok Shrivastava said.

"The three are cousins and hail from Naktara village. One of them was celebrating his birthday and the three were returning from Chhind Hanuman temple. While one person died on the spot, two succumbed to injuries in a nearby hospital. The MUV driver has been booked under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita provisions," the SDOP said.

Residents and kin of the victims blocked the Bhopal-Sagar road in protest for nearly two hours before authorities managed to pacify them, an official stated, according to PTI.

Three-year-old crushed by BEST bus in Mumbai

In a tragic incident on Monday afternoon, a three-year-old girl was crushed to death by a BEST bus in Borivali in north Mumbai.

The incident occurred in Rajendra Nagar, Borivali East, and involved a bus hired on a wet lease—where the vehicle, along with its driver and conductor, is provided by the supplier—by the civic-run Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) undertaking, an official from Kasturba Marg police station stated, according to PTI.

"When the bus was on its way to Magathane depot along Western Express Highway, three-year-old Mehak Khatun Shaikh suddenly came in the way and was crushed under the front-left tire. She died on the spot. Driver Prakash Digambar Kamble (48) was arrested under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita provisions," the official stated, according to PTI.

Mumbai: Senior citizen killed as truck hits her while she was crossing the road

On Saturday, a speeding truck broke a traffic signal and hit two senior citizens, both aged 71, on SV Road in Kandivli West at 6.45 pm. One woman was seriously injured, while the other was declared dead after both were rushed to Shatabdi Hospital.

The victim has been identified as Bharti Subhash Shah, a resident of Shreeram Apartment on SV Road, Kandivli West. The other woman, Hansa Pravinkumar Dhiwala, was seriously hurt in the accident. The police have arrested the 44-year-old truck driver, Iqbal Shaikh, a resident of Kandivli West.

A police officer said, "Hansa Dhiwala and Bharti Shah were crossing the road when the speeding truck struck them. The driver stopped the vehicle a few metres away from the accident spot," reported PTI.

(With PTI inputs)