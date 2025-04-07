During a joint review meeting with education board officials, the IT Minister was briefed on the technical glitches that often occur when SSC (Class 10) and HSC (Class 12) results are declared and thousands of students attempt to access the site simultaneously

Maharashtra Information Technology Minister Ashish Shelar. File pic

On Monday, Maharashtra Information Technology (IT) Minister Ashish Shelar directed officials to submit a report on enhancing the capacity and cyber security of state education board websites that host SSC and HSC exam results within a week.

Shelar chaired a joint review meeting with Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education and Information Technology Department officials.

"In the interest of lakhs of students who log in simultaneously to check their results, the board's website must undergo regular load testing and capacity enhancement. Prepare a report on the current capacity of the website and suggest measures to increase it," Shelar said.

According to PTI, during the meeting, Shelar was briefed on the technical glitches and overload issues that often occur when SSC (Class 10) and HSC (Class 12) results are declared and thousands of students attempt to access the site simultaneously.

"Cyber security is now a critical issue. A detailed report on the steps required to secure the board's website must be submitted within seven days," Shelar stated, reported PTI.

The meeting was attended by MSBSHSE chairperson Sharad Gosavi, School Education Department deputy secretary Tushar Mahajan, IT Department director Anil Bhandari, among others.

Fadnavis demands tech-driven policing as he inaugurates cybercrime and women's safety initiatives

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday highlighted that financial frauds are the most prevalent cybercrimes, followed by threats and sexual offences. Emphasising the growing need for tech-savvy policing, he called for enhanced digital capabilities to tackle such crimes effectively.

Fadnavis was speaking at a Mumbai Police event where he inaugurated the Nirbhaya Cyber Lab at the DB Marg Police Station. He also virtually launched several initiatives, including the Central Region Cyber Police Station at Worli, East Cyber Police Station at Govandi, forensic vans for women victims, and interceptor and speed guns to monitor vehicle over-speeding.

Additionally, he inaugurated dedicated Women and Child Assistance Cells in 87 police stations across Mumbai, aimed at strengthening support for vulnerable groups.

The CM, who holds charge of the state home department, praised the city police's capabilities in tackling cyber crimes.

"The Mumbai Police started three centres for cyber security, and I will say these are centres of excellence where advanced technology has been used," CM stated, reported PTI.

"In cyber crimes, financial frauds are at the top, offences like threatening and extortion are at the second place and sexual crimes at the third spot," Fadnavis said.

It is important that these cases are solved by arresting the accused as fast as possible, Devendra said.

In one case of cyber fraud, the victim had lost Rs 12 crore, but the Mumbai Police took action in time and saved around Rs 11.20 crore, the CM pointed out.

"We are number one in digital transactions in the world, due to which vulnerability has also increased," he said.

(With PTI inputs)