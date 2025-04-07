Breaking News
Mumbai local train updates: Central Railway survey on 7th and 8th lines underway
Maharashtra: RPF busts train vending racket
Mumbai: Delivery agent booked for flashing woman at her Girgaum home
Maharashtra weather updates: Freak showers ruin harvest in grape belt
Mumbai: Three years later, BMC to install more trash lifters in city nullahs
IPL 2025 IPL 2025
Home > News > India News > Article > Submit report on enhancing cyber security of education board websites in a week Ashish Shelar to officials

Submit report on enhancing cyber security of education board websites in a week: Ashish Shelar to officials

Updated on: 07 April,2025 07:12 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

During a joint review meeting with education board officials, the IT Minister was briefed on the technical glitches that often occur when SSC (Class 10) and HSC (Class 12) results are declared and thousands of students attempt to access the site simultaneously

Submit report on enhancing cyber security of education board websites in a week: Ashish Shelar to officials

Maharashtra Information Technology Minister Ashish Shelar. File pic

Listen to this article
Submit report on enhancing cyber security of education board websites in a week: Ashish Shelar to officials
x
00:00

On Monday, Maharashtra Information Technology (IT) Minister Ashish Shelar directed officials to submit a report on enhancing the capacity and cyber security of state education board websites that host SSC and HSC exam results within a week.


Shelar chaired a joint review meeting with Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education and Information Technology Department officials.


"In the interest of lakhs of students who log in simultaneously to check their results, the board's website must undergo regular load testing and capacity enhancement. Prepare a report on the current capacity of the website and suggest measures to increase it," Shelar said.


According to PTI, during the meeting, Shelar was briefed on the technical glitches and overload issues that often occur when SSC (Class 10) and HSC (Class 12) results are declared and thousands of students attempt to access the site simultaneously.

"Cyber security is now a critical issue. A detailed report on the steps required to secure the board's website must be submitted within seven days," Shelar stated, reported PTI.

The meeting was attended by MSBSHSE chairperson Sharad Gosavi, School Education Department deputy secretary Tushar Mahajan, IT Department director Anil Bhandari, among others.

Fadnavis demands tech-driven policing as he inaugurates cybercrime and women's safety initiatives

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday highlighted that financial frauds are the most prevalent cybercrimes, followed by threats and sexual offences. Emphasising the growing need for tech-savvy policing, he called for enhanced digital capabilities to tackle such crimes effectively. 

Fadnavis was speaking at a Mumbai Police event where he inaugurated the Nirbhaya Cyber Lab at the DB Marg Police Station. He also virtually launched several initiatives, including the Central Region Cyber Police Station at Worli, East Cyber Police Station at Govandi, forensic vans for women victims, and interceptor and speed guns to monitor vehicle over-speeding.

Additionally, he inaugurated dedicated Women and Child Assistance Cells in 87 police stations across Mumbai, aimed at strengthening support for vulnerable groups.

The CM, who holds charge of the state home department, praised the city police's capabilities in tackling cyber crimes.

"The Mumbai Police started three centres for cyber security, and I will say these are centres of excellence where advanced technology has been used," CM stated, reported PTI.

"In cyber crimes, financial frauds are at the top, offences like threatening and extortion are at the second place and sexual crimes at the third spot," Fadnavis said.

It is important that these cases are solved by arresting the accused as fast as possible, Devendra said.

In one case of cyber fraud, the victim had lost Rs 12 crore, but the Mumbai Police took action in time and saved around Rs 11.20 crore, the CM pointed out.

"We are number one in digital transactions in the world, due to which vulnerability has also increased," he said.

(With PTI inputs)

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

maharashtra ashish shelar Education System Education central board of secondary education 10th result 12th exam result news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK