City buses to give SSC students priority on exam days, traffic cops promise smooth flow, and railways deploys additional manpower to reduce delays as city gears up for exams from tomorrow

SSC students prepare for their board exams at a study centre and garden in Colaba, on Wednesday. Pic/Atul Kamble

With Maharashtra SSC exams set to begin on February 21, authorities are taking special measures to ensure students reach their examination centres on time. From prioritising students on buses to monitoring train schedules and managing city traffic, multiple agencies have stepped in to minimise delays and disruptions.

Sudas Sawant, PRO of BEST, said, “Our traffic department has issued a circular instructing drivers, conductors, and inspection staff to ensure SSC students are given priority during their exams. The circular directs ground staff, drivers, conductors, and inspectors to divert buses whenever possible so that students reach their examination centres on time.”

(From left) Vineet Abhishek, CPRO of Western Railway, Dr Swapnil Nila, CPRO, Central Railway and M Ramkumar, additional commissioner of police (traffic)

To further ease travel, he added, “SSC students will be allowed to board and deboard from the front door to avoid queues and crowding, reducing the risk of missing their bus and arriving late. Instructions have also been given to provide drops wherever and whenever possible, drivers and conductors have been instructed to halt buses near examination centres, even if it is not a designated bus stop.”

Traffic police to ensure smooth flow



Vineet Abhishek, WR CPRO said railways will try an ensure no train glitches during the SSC exams

M Ramkumar, additional commissioner of police (traffic), assured that efforts will be made to keep roads clear during exam hours. “We will be conducting our regular bandobast to ensure smooth traffic flow across the city so that no SSC student is stuck in traffic and late for the examination,” he said.

Railways deploy extra manpower



Dr Swapnil Nila, CPRO, Central Railway

Vineet Abhishek, CPRO of Western Railway, acknowledged the challenge of running additional trains but assured that steps are being taken to avoid delays. “SSC students will be commuting during peak hours when Western Railway is operating beyond 100 per cent capacity with back-to-back trains. While adding extra trains is not feasible, additional manpower has been deployed to ensure trains are not delayed for any reason, allowing students to reach their centres on time,” he said.

Dr Swapnil Nila, CPRO of Central Railway, also emphasised the monitoring efforts. “The examination timings coincide with peak hours when the maximum number of trains are on the tracks. We have additional staff in the control room to monitor every situation closely and ensure there are no train delays,” he said.