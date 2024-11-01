According to an update by the Mumbai civic body, a Level-1 fire has been reported from Phoenix Road in Matunga New Police Line near Sanmukhanand Hall in Sion. Another incident has been reported from Andheri East

Representational pic

Two fire incidents have been reported from Mumbai on Friday evening. No injuries have been reported so far in either of the incidents.

According to an update by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), a Level-1 fire has been reported from Phoenix Road in Matunga New Police Line near Sanmukhanand Hall in Sion. According to the Mumbai civic body, the blaze has been confined to the ration office.

The Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB), Police and Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) staff have begun the firefighting operations.

The fire was reported at 6.58 pm and at 7.10 pm, MFB declared the blaze as 'Level1'.

In another incident, a major fire broke out in a residential area in Andheri (East). Fire brigade vehicles rushed to Bhangarwadi to douse the blaze, BMC said.

Dousing operations are underway and the exact cause of the fire is not known yet. More details are awaited.