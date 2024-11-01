In addition to the event at Laxmi Industries, fires were reported at other locations in Vasai and Virar, including the Kalpvruksh Complex in Virar West

Representative Image

Listen to this article Mumbai: Vasai godown destroyed in fire; no injuries reported x 00:00

On Tuesday, a big fire broke out at Laxmi Industries' plastic storage godown in Vasai's Sativali district. Fortunately, no injuries were reported, despite the fact that the fire completely destroyed the factory.

ADVERTISEMENT

Firefighters responded quickly, keeping the fire under control and preventing it from spreading to surrounding locations. The cause of the fire has yet to be determined, however, initial investigations suggest arson was involved.

A massive fire broke out at a factory in Lakshmi Industries, Sativali, #Vasai.



The factory contained plastic materials, fueling the blaze. Fortunately, there was no loss of life, but all the company's belongings were destroyed in the fire



Via: @DiwakarSharmaa #Fire #Mumbai… pic.twitter.com/JtuwQEWmEu — Mid Day (@mid_day) November 1, 2024

In addition to the event at Laxmi Industries, fires were reported at other locations in Vasai and Virar, including the Kalpvruksh Complex in Virar West, the Balaji Complex, and Vasai Phata near Kabrastan. Firefighters were sent to each location to assess the situation.

Authorities are currently conducting a thorough investigation to ascertain the exact cause of the incident at Laxmi Industries.

Mumbai fire: Three jump from second-floor flat to escape fire in Chira Bazaar

Officials claimed three men were injured after jumping from the second storey of a building in Girgaon, south Mumbai, to escape a fire in their flat in the early hours of Friday, according to news agency PTI.

The fire broke out at about 3.20 am at the three-story Oceanic building in Hemraj Wadi of the Chira Bazaar neighbourhood, according to officials who shared an update on the Mumbai fire with PTI.

An electrical short circuit caused the fire, according to an official who shared an update on the Mumbai incident.

As the flames engulfed their room, three guys inside the house leapt from the second floor to save themselves, he said, according to PTI.

However, all three sustained injuries, and they were transported to civic-run Nair Hospital.

The trio has been identified as Kartik Mazi (26), Dipender Mandal (19), and Uppal Mandal (26), according to the official, who added that they were permitted to leave after receiving basic treatment, reported PTI. Meanwhile, firemen responded to the scene and extinguished the fire, he said.

Fire breaks out in flat in Virar near Mumbai

On Thursday evening, a fire broke out in a third-floor flat in Kalpavruksha Complex in Virar (West).

Two fire engines, a water truck, a police van, and an ambulance are on the scene.

No injuries were reported since the unit was locked. The cause of the fire is yet to be determined. The fire department officials are extinguishing the flames.

Three workers were critically hurt in a blast at a plant in Palghar district. An explosion in a plant in Boisar, Maharashtra's Palghar district, gravely injured three workers late Wednesday night, according to authorities.

According to an official, the victims have over 70 per cent burns and are receiving treatment at a local hospital.

According to eyewitnesses, the factory roof broke off during the blast and fell some distance away from the accident scene.

The reason of the explosion has yet to be determined, he added, adding that firemen are attempting to extinguish the fire that resulted from the explosion.