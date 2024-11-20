At approximately 1530 hours on November 17, an ICG ship on patrol received a distress call from an Indian fishing boat (IFB) operating near the No-Fishing Zone (NFZ)

Indian Coast Guard during the operation. Pic/X

Listen to this article Indian Coast Guard rescues seven fishermen from Pakistan Maritime Security Agency x 00:00

The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) successfully rescued seven Indian fishermen apprehended by a Pakistan Maritime Security Agency (PMSA) vessel near the India-Pakistan Maritime Boundary, according to an official release.

ADVERTISEMENT

At approximately 1530 hours on November 17, an ICG ship on patrol received a distress call from an Indian fishing boat (IFB) operating near the No-Fishing Zone (NFZ). The call reported that another Indian fishing boat, *Kal Bhairav*, had been intercepted by a PMSA vessel, and seven Indian crew members had been taken into custody. In response, the ICG ship immediately proceeded to the reported location at maximum speed, the release stated.

Despite efforts by the PMSA vessel to retreat, the ICG ship intercepted it and persuaded the crew to release the Indian fishermen. The ICG ship successfully rescued the seven fishermen, all of whom were found to be in stable medical condition. Unfortunately, the Indian fishing boat *Kal Bhairav* was reported to have been damaged and had sunk during the incident, the release added.

The ICG ship returned to Okha Harbour on November 18, where a joint investigation involving the ICG, state police, intelligence agencies, and fisheries authorities was initiated to examine the circumstances leading to the incident and the subsequent rescue operation. This successful effort underscores the ICG's continued commitment to safeguarding the safety and interests of Indian fishermen at sea, showcasing its resolve to protect the Indian maritime community, the release stated.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever