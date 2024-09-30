Breaking News
26 Indian fishermen died in Pakistan's jail in last decade, says peace activist

Updated on: 30 September,2024 12:48 PM IST  |  Mumbai
A Correspondent |

In an RTI reply to Indo-Pak peace activist and senior journalist, Jatin Desai, the High Commission of India in Islamabad said that between January 2014 and December 2023, 24 Indian fishermen died in Pakistan's custody

In the last 10 years, 26 Indian fishermen died in Pakistan's custody. The family members of an Indian fisherman, Suresh Nathu, who died in the Karachi prison on September 5 have been waiting for his mortal remains to be transported for a month.


In an RTI reply to Indo-Pak peace activist and senior journalist, Jatin Desai, the High Commission of India in Islamabad said that between January 2014 and December 2023, 24 Indian fishermen died in Pakistan's custody. 


According to Desai, two Indian fishermen died this year. Vinod Laxman from Dahanu taluka of Palghar district, Maharashtra, passed away on March 17, and his mortal remains reached his village on May 1. Suresh Nathu died on September 5, and his family, and friends are waiting for his mortal remains. Pakistan must repatriate his mortal remains urgently, added Desai. 


As of today, 210 Indian fishermen are languishing in Pakistan's jail for crossing the water border 'inadvertently'. Around 180 Indian fishermen have completed their sentences and their nationality was also verified long ago. 

According to Desai, section (V) of the Bilateral Agreement (between India and Pakistan) on Consular Access, 2008, categorically says, "Both governments agree to release and repatriate persons within one month of confirmation of their national status and completion of sentences." It means that around 180 Indian fishermen should have been released and repatriated by Pakistan long ago. 

He said 52 Indian fishermen were still in Pakistan's jail for over three years. Other 130 Indian fishermen were in prison for more than two years. Around 10 Indian fishermen have not been keeping well, he added in a press release on Monday.

