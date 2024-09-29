Breaking News
Pakistan's terrorism will invite consequences

‘Pakistan’s terrorism will invite consequences’

Updated on: 29 September,2024 08:20 AM IST  |  United Nations
Agencies |

India exercised its Right of Reply in the UNGA in response to Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif raising the issue of J&K in his address at the UNGA General Debate

In a strong retort, India has slammed Pakistan in the UN General Assembly (UNGA), saying its “fingerprints” are on terrorist incidents across the world and the country should realise that cross-border terrorism against India will “inevitably invite consequences”.


India exercised its Right of Reply in the UNGA in response to Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif raising the issue of J&K in his address at the UNGA General Debate.


“...A country run by the military, with a global reputation for terrorism, narcotics trade and transnational crime has had the audacity to attack the world’s largest democracy,” First Secretary in India’s Permanent Mission to the UN Bhavika Mangalanandan said. She asserted that the world knows Pakistan has long employed cross-border terrorism as a weapon against its neighbours.


