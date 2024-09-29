India exercised its Right of Reply in the UNGA in response to Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif raising the issue of J&K in his address at the UNGA General Debate

Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif

Listen to this article ‘Pakistan’s terrorism will invite consequences’ x 00:00

In a strong retort, India has slammed Pakistan in the UN General Assembly (UNGA), saying its “fingerprints” are on terrorist incidents across the world and the country should realise that cross-border terrorism against India will “inevitably invite consequences”.

ADVERTISEMENT

India exercised its Right of Reply in the UNGA in response to Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif raising the issue of J&K in his address at the UNGA General Debate.

“...A country run by the military, with a global reputation for terrorism, narcotics trade and transnational crime has had the audacity to attack the world’s largest democracy,” First Secretary in India’s Permanent Mission to the UN Bhavika Mangalanandan said. She asserted that the world knows Pakistan has long employed cross-border terrorism as a weapon against its neighbours.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever