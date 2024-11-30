The newly commissioned officers will now proceed to various Naval and Coast Guard ships and establishments, while foreign cadets will return to their respective navies

In a spectacular Passing Out Parade at the Indian Naval Academy (INA), Ezhimala, Kerala, on Saturday, 239 trainees graduated with distinction, marking the successful completion of their ab-initio training, according to a release.

The graduating trainees included Midshipmen from the 107th Indian Naval Academy Course, cadets from the 38th and 39th Naval Orientation Course (Extended), the 39th Naval Orientation Course (Regular), and the 40th Naval Orientation Course (Coast Guard and Foreign), news agency ANI reported.

The Passing Out Parade also saw the participation of eight foreign cadets from four countries, alongside 29 women trainees.

The Parade was reviewed by Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi, Chief of the Naval Staff, who awarded medals to the meritorious Midshipmen and Cadets following the Ceremonial Review, reported ANI.

The Chief Guest was accompanied by Shashi Tripathi, President of the Naval Welfare and Wellness Association (NWWA), while VAdm V Srinivas, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Southern Naval Command, served as the Conducting Officer. VAdm CR Praveen Nair, Commandant of the Indian Naval Academy, along with Deepa Bhatt, President of NWWA Ezhimala, also graced the occasion.

As per the release, the President’s Gold Medal for the Indian Naval Academy B Tech Course was awarded to Midshipman Ayush Kumar Singh, while the CNS Silver Medal and FOC-in-C South Bronze Medal for the same course were conferred upon Midshipman Karan Singh and Midshipman Kartikey V Vernekar, respectively, ANI reported.

SLt Ritwik Mishra received the CNS Gold Medal for the Naval Orientation Course (Extended), while Cadet Srajan Jain and SLt Bodekar S Subhash were awarded the FOC-in-C South Silver Medal and Commandant INA Bronze Medal, respectively.

SLt Isha Shah received the CNS Gold Medal for the 39th NOC (Regular), while the Commandant INA Silver Medal and the Zamorin Trophy for best all-round woman cadet were awarded to SLt Mathi Nesiga T and SLt Isha Shah, respectively.

The Director General Coast Guard Best Assistant Commandant Award was presented to Assistant Commandant Akash Tiwari.

The successful trainees marched in a spectacular display with gleaming ceremonial swords and rifles, saluting as they passed the Academy’s Quarterdeck in Slow March to the evocative tune of 'Auld Lang Syne'.

This poignant farewell, a tradition in armed forces worldwide, marked their 'Antim Pag' or final step at the Indian Naval Academy. Proud parents, witnessing this significant milestone, beamed with joy and pride as they celebrated their children's remarkable achievements. The ceremony was a fitting culmination of the trainees’ hard work, resilience, and dedication throughout their rigorous training at the Academy, the release added.

The Chief of the Naval Staff congratulated the trainees on their impeccable turnout and drill movements during the Parade. He also expressed gratitude to the parents for supporting their children in choosing the noble profession of arms, highlighting their commitment to the service of the nation. He also emphasised the integration of international trainees, which strengthens India’s foreign cooperation and showcases INA’s world-class training facilities.

Addressing the Passing Out trainees, the CNS stressed the timeless pillars of military leadership – courage, resilience, and integrity. He further highlighted that the true strength of military leaders lay in "their ability to anticipate, act decisively, and inspire their teams to achieve success in every operation & mission and overcome any challenge."

As the trainees prepare to step out of the Indian Naval Academy as Commissioned Officers, the CNS reminded them that "The weight of the national security rests on your shoulders. Wear it with pride, carry it with honour, and never falter in its service."

Following the Parade, the CNS, FOCINC (South), and Commandant INA, along with other dignitaries, participated in the Stripe Shipping ceremony where the trainees adorned their naval stripes for the first time. They also interacted with the trainees and their families over tea, congratulating them on the successful completion of training.

The newly commissioned officers will now proceed to various Naval and Coast Guard ships and establishments, while foreign cadets will return to their respective navies. These officers will further specialise in their respective fields, upholding the core values of Duty, Honour, and Courage as they embark on their professional journeys.

(With ANI inputs)