India and Italy share a robust connection at multiple levels, including significant bilateral trade and growing defence cooperation

Vice-Admiral Antonio Natale, Commander Naval Personnel Education of the Italian Navy, and the Italian Navy’s sail training ship ITS Amerigo Vespucci are on a visit to Mumbai.

Vice-Admiral Antonio Natale, who is on a five-day visit to Mumbai from from November 28 to December 3, met with Vice-Admiral Sanjay J Singh, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief of the Western Naval Command, on November 29. The two officers discussed enhancing interoperability and cooperation in the maritime domain. The Italian Admiral also laid a wreath at the Gaurav Stambh in Naval Dockyard, Mumbai, to pay homage to the sacrifices of Indian naval personnel.

Coinciding with the Admiral's visit, the iconic sail training ship ITS Amerigo Vespucci has been docked at Indira Dock in Mumbai from November 26 to December 2 as part of its global tour. The ship, under the command of Captain Giuseppe Lai, embarked on its journey from Italy in July 2023 and is scheduled to visit over 30 ports worldwide before returning in February 2025.

During its stay in Mumbai, Captain Lai met with Rear Admiral Rahul Vilas Gokhale, Flag Officer Commanding Western Fleet, to exchange insights on the significance of sail training in both navies and share experiences from the ship’s current voyage.

A highlight of the ship’s visit is the 'Villaggio Italia (Italian Village),' set up near the ship’s berth at Indira Dock. This cultural exhibition showcases Italy’s art, heritage, and traditions, offering visitors a glimpse into the rich culture of the European maritime nation.

India and Italy, both ancient civilisations with rich cultural heritages, share a robust connection at multiple levels, including significant bilateral trade and growing defence cooperation. As two maritime nations with shared interests, the deepening collaboration between their navies reflects the strengthening of diplomatic ties.

The presence of Vice-Admiral Natale and ITS Amerigo Vespucci in Mumbai underscores the importance of multi-domain cooperation and highlights the enduring relationship between the two nations. The visit is expected to further mutual understanding and bolster maritime security and training initiatives.