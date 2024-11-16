Female crew of INSV Tarini felicitated in Australia

The historic expedition was flagged off from Goa by Adm Dinesh K Tripathi, Chief of the Naval Staff on October 2 this year

Indian Naval Sailing Vessel Tarini

Western Australia’s Parliament on Friday felicitated the women crew of the Indian Naval Sailing Vessel Tarini, which is undertaking a global circumnavigation expedition. The 2-member crew of Lt Cdr Dilna K and Lt Cdr Roopa A was present during the felicitation ceremony.

The vessel, which is undertaking a global circumnavigation expedition christened Navika Sagar Parikrama II, arrived at its first port of call in Fremantle, a port city in Western Australia.

The historic expedition was flagged off from Goa by Adm Dinesh K Tripathi, Chief of the Naval Staff on October 2 this year.

