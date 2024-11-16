Breaking News
Mid-Day Impact: State Human Rights Commission summons officers over Borivli hawkers’ menace
Mumbai: Senior citizen seduces senior citizens in suburbs on morning walks
Maharashtra elections 2024: Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis says BJP not against Muslims, only opposes appeasement
Mumbai: Bandra Kurla Complex chokes as pollution levels soar
Mumbai: Metro work shakes historic Kalaram Mandir in Girgaon
shot-button
Maharashtra Elections 2024 Maharashtra Elections 2024
Home > News > World News > Article > Female crew of INSV Tarini felicitated in Australia

Female crew of INSV Tarini felicitated in Australia

Updated on: 16 November,2024 08:05 AM IST  |  Perth
Agencies |

Top

The historic expedition was flagged off from Goa by Adm Dinesh K Tripathi, Chief of the Naval Staff on October 2 this year

Female crew of INSV Tarini felicitated in Australia

Indian Naval Sailing Vessel Tarini

Listen to this article
Female crew of INSV Tarini felicitated in Australia
x
00:00

Western Australia’s Parliament on Friday felicitated the women crew of the Indian Naval Sailing Vessel Tarini, which is undertaking a global circumnavigation expedition. The 2-member crew of Lt Cdr Dilna K and Lt Cdr Roopa A was present during the felicitation ceremony.


The vessel, which is undertaking a global circumnavigation expedition christened Navika Sagar Parikrama II, arrived at its first port of call in Fremantle, a port city in Western Australia.


The historic expedition was flagged off from Goa by Adm Dinesh K Tripathi, Chief of the Naval Staff on October 2 this year.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

australia perth news world news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK