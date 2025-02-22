Breaking News
Mumbai: How cops nabbed music composer Pritam robber in 8 days before he burned all the cash
Mumbai: A leaky pipeline puzzle in Kurla
Navi Mumbai: Std X boy killed in hit-and-run at Turbhe Naka
New India Co-operative Bank scam: Former bank CEO arrested
Policy to renew lease of South Mumbai maidans coming soon
shot-button
ICC Champions Trophy ICC Champions Trophy
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Mumbai Injured owl rescued near Byculla tracks by station master

Mumbai: Injured owl rescued near Byculla tracks by station master

Updated on: 22 February,2025 12:43 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Rajendra B. Aklekar | rajendra.aklekar@mid-day.com

Top

The owl with injuries on the wings has been handed over to an animal welfare NGO

Mumbai: Injured owl rescued near Byculla tracks by station master

Injured owl rescued by station master Vinayak Shewale and team

Listen to this article
Mumbai: Injured owl rescued near Byculla tracks by station master
x
00:00

Injured owl found near railway tracks between Byculla and Sandhurst Road stations saved by station master Vinayak Shewale and team. The owl with injuries on the wings has been handed over to an animal welfare NGO.


"I was alerted by a passenger this morning that an injured owl was lying along the rail tracks between two stations near the drain. Following this, I visited the site, took the owl, gave it basic first aid and handed it over to the NGO. The incident happened this morning at about 11:40 am," Shewale told Mid-Day.



"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

byculla central railway mumbai railways mumbai trains mumbai mumbai news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK