The owl with injuries on the wings has been handed over to an animal welfare NGO

Injured owl rescued by station master Vinayak Shewale and team

Listen to this article Mumbai: Injured owl rescued near Byculla tracks by station master x 00:00

Injured owl found near railway tracks between Byculla and Sandhurst Road stations saved by station master Vinayak Shewale and team. The owl with injuries on the wings has been handed over to an animal welfare NGO.

ADVERTISEMENT

"I was alerted by a passenger this morning that an injured owl was lying along the rail tracks between two stations near the drain. Following this, I visited the site, took the owl, gave it basic first aid and handed it over to the NGO. The incident happened this morning at about 11:40 am," Shewale told Mid-Day.