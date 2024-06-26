Breaking News
Boy kidnapped for ransom in Jalna, rescued; his neighbour among 3 held
Drugs worth Rs 18.90 lakh seized; 3 held in Thane
No MVA ally should name CM face, instead focus on gaining power: Jayant Patil
CR's Harbour line services can now hit top speed of 95 kmph
Accused held after 11 years from UP in 2013 Palghar murder case
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Mumbai IPS officer suspended over Ghatkopar hoarding collapse

Mumbai: IPS officer suspended over Ghatkopar hoarding collapse

Updated on: 26 June,2024 07:10 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Faizan Khan | faizan.khan@mid-day.com

Top

Home dept cites report that found violations during his stint as rail police chief

Mumbai: IPS officer suspended over Ghatkopar hoarding collapse

The hoarding had collapsed on May 13, killing 17 people

Listen to this article
Mumbai: IPS officer suspended over Ghatkopar hoarding collapse
x
00:00

Quaiser Khalid, a 1997 batch IPS officer, has been suspended by the state home department in connection with the May 13 Ghatkopar hoarding collapse, which claimed 17 lives. The home department issued a detailed order stating that the suspension was initiated based on a report submitted by the director general of police on May 21. The report found gross irregularities and administrative lapses in sanctioning the hoarding during Khalid’s tenure as commissioner of railway police, Mumbai.


The order states that the Maharashtra government has decided to “initiate disciplinary proceedings against Shri. Md. Quaiser Khalid, IPS (MH: 1997), Additional Director General of PCR, Maharashtra State the then CP, Railways, Mumbai in respect of administrative lapses and irregularities in sanctioning the hoarding, on his own, without approval of the DGP office and in respect of the misusage of powers by allowing massive hoarding size of 120x140 sq ft, deviating from the approved norms as pointed out in the report of Director General of Police, Maharashtra (sic).”


Quaiser Khalid, the former commissioner of railway police, Mumbai
Quaiser Khalid, the former commissioner of railway police, Mumbai


Khalid has been suspended under the provision of All India Service (Discipline and Appeal) Rules, 1969. The order issued by the home department also states, “During the suspension period, he shall remain in the force and shall be paid subsistence allowance, dearness allowance and other allowances as admissible under Rule 4 of All India Services (Discipline and Appeal) Rules, 1969, on production of certificate that he is not engaged in any other employment, business, profession or vocation.” The order also stated that, during the suspension period, “he shall remain in the DGP officer and should not leave the said headquarters without the permission of the DGP”.

Internal probe

According to sources, the DGP office had been conducting an internal probe even before the hoarding collapse when they discovered that Khalid had approved Ego Media’s hoardings on his last day in office, without obtaining permission from the DGP office and without issuing tenders. While the DGP office was investigating and had issued a show-cause notice to Khalid, the hoarding collapsed on May 13 due to rough weather. He is being investigated by the SIT of the Mumbai Crime Branch, and officials are likely to record his statement after completing all formalities. So far, he has not been summoned by the SIT.

Biz associate of senior cop’s wife to be summoned

The crime branch will summon Arshad Khan—a business associate of Khalid’s wife Summana—for the second time. So far, the investigation has revealed that Ego Media had transferred Rs 47 lakh to Khan. Khan and Summana Khalid are partners in Mahpara Garments, which was established in 2022.

“We suspect that the former director of Ego Media Janhavi Marathe had transferred Rs 47 lakh to Khan during her tenure,” said a police officer on the condition of anonymity. “Prima facie, Summana has not received any money from Ego Media,” said the officer.

Another officer said, “Since we have concrete evidence that Khan had received money, we will summon him again. He has no criminal records.” During his first summon Arshad Khan had allegedly revealed that he had told Ego Media to issue cheques without mentioning the name of the recipients, and the cheques were allegedly deposited in 10 accounts. “We will scrutinise the financial transactions,” said an officer.

- Apoorva Agashe

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

ghatkopar mumbai rains mumbai monsoon mumbai news mumbai

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK