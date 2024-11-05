IPS Sanjay Verma is a 1990-batch officer and was serving as DG of law and Technical. He is set to retire in April 2028 and was topping the list of consideration for the Maharashtra DGP post

IPS Sanjay Verma at the DGP office on Tuesday evening. Pic/Faizan Khan

Listen to this article IPS Sanjay Verma takes charge as new Maharashtra DGP, says 'conducting free and fair elections is our duty' x 00:00

IPS Sanjay Verma on Tuesday evening took charge as the Director General of Police, Maharashtra after being appointed as the new DGP following the removal of Rashmi Shukla by the Election Commission of India (ECI) and said, "conducting free and fair elections is our duty."

The poll body had earlier the Maharashtra government that they have to comply with their order by 5 pm on November 5.

IPS Sanjay Verma takes charge of Maharashtra DGP.



After assuming the DG's office in Mumbai, Verma said, "First of all, I would like to thank the Election Commission for giving me such a significant responsibility. Conducting free and fair elections is our duty. We will ensure everything is done impartially. The police must also work with complete neutrality so that no one can raise any questions."

IPS Sanjay Verma is a 1990-batch officer and was earlier serving as DG of law and Technical. He is set to retire in April 2028 and was topping the list of consideration for the Maharashtra DGP post.

