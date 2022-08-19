Breaking News
Mumbai: IRS officer Sameer Wankhede threatened on Twitter

Updated on: 19 August,2022 06:34 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Sameer Wankhede received the threat on Thursday from a Twitter handle a day after a FIR was registered against jailed Nawab Malik for allegedly defaming Wankhede over his caste certificate

Sameer Wankhede. File Pic


Indian Revenue Service officer Sameer Wankhede on Friday lodged a police complaint here after receiving threat from an unidentified Twitter user, an official said.


Wankhede, former Mumbai zonal director of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), visited the suburban Goregaon Police Station in the morning, he said.

A non-cognisable offence was registered under section 507 (criminal intimidation by anonymous communication) of the Indian Penal Code, the official said.


The cyber cell of Mumbai Police is also conducting a probe into the matter.

Wankhede received the threat on Thursday from a Twitter handle a day after a First Information Report (FIR) was registered against jailed NCP leader and former Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik for allegedly defaming Wankhede over his caste certificate.

Malik, when he was a minister, had accused Wankhede of using a bogus caste certificate to get his government job. The latter had denied the charge.

Wankhede was in news during his stint with the NCB as he had probed some high-profile drug-related cases involving Bollywood celebrities. 

