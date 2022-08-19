Mumbai: IRS officer Sameer Wankhede threatened on Twitter

Sameer Wankhede received the threat on Thursday from a Twitter handle a day after a FIR was registered against jailed Nawab Malik for allegedly defaming Wankhede over his caste certificate
Sameer Wankhede. File Pic
Indian Revenue Service officer Sameer Wankhede on Friday lodged a police complaint here after receiving threat from an unidentified Twitter user, an official said.
Wankhede, former Mumbai zonal director of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), visited the suburban Goregaon Police Station in the morning, he said.
A non-cognisable offence was registered under section 507 (criminal intimidation by anonymous communication) of the Indian Penal Code, the official said.
Also Read: After caste panel gives clean chit, Sameer Wankhede files FIR against Nawab Malik under SC/ST Atrocities Act
The cyber cell of Mumbai Police is also conducting a probe into the matter.
Wankhede received the threat on Thursday from a Twitter handle a day after a First Information Report (FIR) was registered against jailed NCP leader and former Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik for allegedly defaming Wankhede over his caste certificate.
Malik, when he was a minister, had accused Wankhede of using a bogus caste certificate to get his government job. The latter had denied the charge.
Wankhede was in news during his stint with the NCB as he had probed some high-profile drug-related cases involving Bollywood celebrities.
