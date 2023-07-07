Mumbai is facing dual loot, 9 wards without full-time Officers: Aaditya Thackeray on water-logging issue

As Mumbai was bedevilled by water-logging due to the first 2023 Monsoon rains, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray charged that in the Mumbai city administration, nine municipal wards are without Assistant Commissioners (Ward Officers)

"If you're wondering why Mumbai's infrastructure and monsoon management has completely collapsed, it's simple: for many months, 9 municipal wards are without Assistant Commissioners (Ward Officers)," he wrote in a tweet.

Aaditya said that vacancies in official positions of the city administration are the simple reason why Mumbai's infrastructure and monsoon management has "completely collapsed". Aaditya said that out of 24 wards in Mumbai only 15 have full-time ward officers.

"In Mumbai, the administration has made the @mybmc incapable completely by collapsing the machinery. Out of 24 wards, only 15 wards have full-time ward officers. In 9 wards, executive engineers are holding charge. A, C, E, P-South, L, R-South, R-North, T & S wards don't have full-time ward officers. AC Markets, AC Planning and AC SWM don't have full-time ward officers either," he wrote in another tweet.

Accusing the Eknath Shinde government of choosing their favourite junior officials who are not from the AO cadre, Aaditya wrote, "Gaddars have chosen their favourite junior officials not from the AO cadre to run their corrupt will in the ward, under obligations. Mumbai is facing a dual loot under the khoke regime: loot of its money and reputation."

Accusing the "illegal" Chief Minister of indulging in a "political circus", Aaditya said that the citizens of Mumbai are facing trouble due to the collapse of a "failed administration."

"In the political circus and the illegal CM wanting to save his chair, we mustn't forget that our citizens are facing trouble because of this collapse of a failed administration led by an incapable and illegal CM," he charged in another tweet.

Earlier on Saturday, Aaditya Thackeray took out a protest march against corruption in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). Aaditya said that once they (Shiv Sena-UBT) come to power, they will jail those who are "looting" Mumbai.

"One day our government will come to power. Those who looted Mumbai will be put to jail. We will topple this corrupt government," Aaditya had said asking why they are not having elections.

"We know about all your corruption, the day we come into power we will come with police and you will be sent to the right place. Mumbai is ours. Stop looting Mumbai," he added.

Earlier last year, Eknath Shinde who was then in the combined Shiv Sena splintered a coup within his party and joined hands with the Bharatiya Janata Party along with a large faction of Sena MLAs, thereby bringing down the Maha Vikas Aghadi government in the state and securing the Chief Minister's post for himself.

