Mumbai: Roads, bridges work stopped, says Aaditya Thackeray

This will impact the cost of bridge and road works, which could increase by up to 50 per cent

Aaditya Thackeray. File pic

Aaditya Thackeray has alleged that construction work on most of the roads and bridges in the city has stopped due to lack of gravel supply from regular suppliers for over two weeks. This will impact the cost of bridge and road works, which could increase by up to 50 per cent.

In his tweet, Aaditya Thackeray said, “It’s shocking to hear that most road and bridge work across Mumbai is virtually shut due to the lack of gravel supply from regular suppliers...” Informally there has been talk that someone has pressurised suppliers to supply through one company. Aaditya has demanded clarification on the issue.