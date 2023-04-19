Breaking News
Mumbai: Monsoon likely to be late, water stock low
Kandivli playschool abuse: Bail rejected, teachers ‘absconding’
Western Railway restores heritage lawn of Mumbai Central station
Mumbai: Water supply to be back to 100 per cent from April 23
Mumbai: Couple held for entering airport with fake tickets
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Mumbai Roads bridges work stopped says Aaditya Thackeray

Mumbai: Roads, bridges work stopped, says Aaditya Thackeray

Updated on: 19 April,2023 08:10 AM IST  |  Mumbai
A Correspondent |

Top

This will impact the cost of bridge and road works, which could increase by up to 50 per cent

Mumbai: Roads, bridges work stopped, says Aaditya Thackeray

Aaditya Thackeray. File pic

Listen to this article
Mumbai: Roads, bridges work stopped, says Aaditya Thackeray
x
00:00

Aaditya Thackeray has alleged that construction work on most of the roads and bridges in the city has stopped due to lack of gravel supply from regular suppliers for over two weeks. This will impact the cost of bridge and road works, which could increase by up to 50 per cent.


Also Read: Eknath Shinde had cried and said he will be jailed if he didn't hop over to BJP: Aaditya Thackeray; Shiv Sena denies claim



In his tweet, Aaditya Thackeray said, “It’s shocking to hear that most road and bridge work across Mumbai is virtually shut due to the lack of gravel supply from regular suppliers...” Informally there has been talk that someone has pressurised suppliers to supply through one company. Aaditya has demanded clarification on the issue.


shiv sena aaditya thackeray brihanmumbai municipal corporation mumbai mumbai news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK