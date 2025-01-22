Singh is accused of shooting dead his senior colleague Assistant Sub-Inspector Tika Ram Meena and three passengers on board the Jaipur-Mumbai Central Superfast Express near Palghar railway station on July 31, 2023

Former RPF Constable Chetan Singh

A Court on Tuesday ordered that former RPF constable Chetan Singh be referred to the Thane mental hospital for medical examination after Akola prison authorities informed it that he was suffering from a mental disorder.

The court said the accused would be lodged in Thane jail during his medical examination. Singh is accused of shooting dead his senior colleague Assistant Sub-Inspector Tika Ram Meena and three passengers on board the Jaipur-Mumbai Central Superfast Express near Palghar railway station on July 31, 2023. He is currently lodged in Akola jail.

The Akola prison authorities had informed the court that Singh was suffering from a mental disorder and needed to be shifted to a hospital in Nagpur for further treatment. The prosecution had submitted that it had no objection to Singh’s treatment and that he could be shifted to the Regional Mental Hospital in Thane for the convenience of the trial.

Accepting the submission of authorities, Additional Sessions Judge N L More on Tuesday noted that the trial had already begun. “The jail authority finds it difficult to produce the accused for hearing from the Akola prison. Due to internet connectivity issues, the accused is not even produced through video conferencing,” the judge said. “Therefore, for the convenience of the jail authority and the accused, it is desirable that the accused be referred to a mental hospital in Thane for medical examination,” the judge said.

