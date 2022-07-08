Mumbai: Jhanvi Kukreja murder accused denied bail

Prosecutor cites 48 injuries, as shown in the post mortem report, as evidence linking Shree Jogdhankar to the crime

Jhanvi Kukreja’s parents Niddhi and Prakash outside Mumbai police headquarters. File pics

The Bombay High Court on Thursday rejected the bail application of Shree Jogdhankar, arrested in a connection with the murder of Khar resident Jhanvi Kukreja on New Year’s Eve in 2021. The other accused arrested in the case, Diya Padalkar, the victim’s childhood friend, is currently out on bail.

“I lost my daughter and now the only thing I want is to ensure she gets justice. I have full faith in the judicial system. We are also going to file application to cancel the bail granted to Diya Padalkar as she also played an important role in this horrific murder case,” said Niddhi Kukreja, mother of deceased.

The building in Khar where the murder took place

During the hearing, Public Prosecutor Pradeep Gharat told the court that there is strong evidence against the accused, especially the 48 injuries found on the body of the deceased as per postmortem report is enough to establish his active role and intention. Advocate Rizwan Merchant and Trivan Kumar Karnani who appeared as intervener in the case also opposed the bail application.”

“It is a watertight case and the application for bail is unmeritorious. Moreover, the postmortem report showing 48 serious injuries couldn’t be justified by the defence (Jogdhankar). We narrated the facts and circumstances as per the reading of the charge sheet that corroborates the prosecution case before, during and after the commission of offence backed by strong evidence,” Karnani said. After hearing both the sides, the court rejected the bail application and the detailed order is still awaited.

31 Dec

Day in 2021 when Kukreja was murdered