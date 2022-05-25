Mumbai: JJ Hospital takes steps to prevent waterlogging this year

Breaking News
Updated on: 25 May,2022 07:43 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Suraj Pandey | suraj.pandey@mid-day.com

In a meeting with Public Works Department, hospital authorities suggest installing pumps and erecting walls to avoid accumulation of water near the main building

Last monsoon, a sonography machine at Sir JJ Hospital got damaged due to rainwater. File pic


Sir JJ Hospital has geared up to avoid waterlogging during monsoon. In a meeting with the Public Works Department (PWD) on Tuesday, the hospital authorities discussed several measures, from installing pumps to building walls and increasing the width of sewage pipes.

Every year, during the monsoon, the hospital faces two challenges: patients suffering from monsoon-related ailments and waterlogging in the main building area, the ground floor of which was flooded the past two years. 




A hospital official said, “The main building is in a low lying area, due to which the water from other buildings gets accumulated here. The ground floor of the main building houses MRI, CT Scan, and sonography departments as well as an emergency ward where serious patients are admitted before being transferred to specific departments. Last year, the sonography machine got damaged due to rainwater. The company also refused to repair it as the contract mentioned that in case of damage due to water, the warranty would not be valid. So, the hospital had to bear the expenses.”


brihanmumbai municipal corporation jj hospital nair hospital KEM Hospital mumbai mumbai news

