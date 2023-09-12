Car with group of five zipping towards south Mumbai crashes into divider in Sion and catches fire in the early hours of Monday, one survivor fights for life with 70 per cent burns; police to book driver for negligent driving

The spot in Sion where the accident occurred; Kunal Atar’s car which got charred

Listen to this article Mumbai: Joyride after drinking ends in tragedy with two brothers dead x 00:00

A joyride after drinks cost two brothers their lives and left three of their friends injured. The group of five had set out for Marine Drive when the car they were in crashed into a divider in Sion and caught fire in the wee hours of Monday. While the deceased brothers were declared dead on arrival at Sion hospital, a third member of the group suffered 60-70 per cent burns and is said to be in serious condition.

The Sion police have registered an accidental death report (ADR) and are in the process of registering a case against the driver of the car.

According to the statement given by survivor Ritesh Bhoir, 25, he and Ajay Waghela, 21, were watching the India vs Pakistan cricket match at his residence in Mandala, Mankhurd on Sunday afternoon.

Brothers Ajay and Pravin Waghela

They were joined by Kunal Atar, 33; Harsh Kadam, 19; and Pravin alias Prem Waghela, 18. The group watched the match until it was called off due to rain and decided to go for drinks. They set out for a bar in Ghatkopar in Kunal’s car and reached there at 1 am.

A Sion police officer said, “After having drinks, the group decided to go to Marine Drive and got into the car. They were racing towards south Mumbai.” It is not clear at what time the group left the bar.

Woken up by jolt

According to Ritesh’s statement, Kunal was driving and Ajay was next to him at the front. Ritesh was in the window seat behind Kunal (on the right), Harsh was in the middle and Pravin was in the window seat behind Ajay (on the left). Ritesh dozed off as soon as they set out from the bar.

Around 4.30 am, after it descended from a flyover in Sion, the car crashed into the divider and its left side caught fire. “While asleep, I felt a sudden jolt and could smell something burning. I saw flames coming out of the car’s left side,” Ritesh said in his statement.

Kunal, Ritesh and Harsh escaped from the car’s right side. Harsh sustained 60 to 70 per cent burns.

“When the car hit the divider, Ajay hit his head on the dashboard and lost consciousness. At the back, Pravin was trying to come out from the left side but the door got locked.

With the help of a couple of pedestrians, Harsh and Ritesh tried to get them out of the car but the flames kept increasing. Pedestrians took Ritesh and Harsh to the side of the road as both got severely burned,” said another police officer.

Cops on patrol rushed to the spot and called the fire bridge. By the time the conflagration was doused, brothers Ajay and Pravin were badly burnt.

Doctors at Sion hospital pronounced the siblings dead on arrival. The three survivors are being treated at the hospital.

Reports awaited

“Based on Ritesh’s statement, we are in the process of registering an FIR against Kunal for rash and negligent driving which cost the lives of two. Blood samples of Kunal, Harsh and Ritesh have been taken. We shall add sections of the Indian Penal Code to the FIR based on the results,” said a police officer. Ajay, along with Ritesh, was a contractual employee at the Navy Canteen, while Pravin was a student with Harsh. All are residents of Mandala, Mankhurd. Kunal resides in Nerul and is currently unemployed.

4.30 AM

Approximate time the accident took place