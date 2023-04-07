Breaking News
Mumbai: Jumbo block between Santacruz and Goregaon on Sunday, services to be operated on slow lines

Updated on: 07 April,2023 08:56 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

According to a press release issued by Sumit Thakur –Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, during the block period, suburban services will be operated on Slow lines between Santacruz and Goregaon stations. Some Borivali trains will run up to Goregaon station. Some suburban trains will remain cancelled during the block

Mumbai Local Train. File Pic


The Western Railway on Friday said that it will operate a jumbo block on Sunday, April 9. 


In a statement, the Western Railway said, to carry out maintenance work of tracks, signaling and overhead equipment, a jumbo block of five hours will be taken on up and down fast lines between Santacruz and Goregaon stations from 10.00 hrs to 15.00 hrs on Sunday.



According to a press release issued by Sumit Thakur –Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, during the block period, suburban services will be operated on Slow lines between Santacruz and Goregaon stations. Some Borivali trains will run up to Goregaon station. Some suburban trains will remain cancelled during the block.  


"Detailed information to this effect is available with concerned station masters," the Western Railway said in the statement. 

Also Read: CR to operate special traffic and power block on Saturday, Sunday; check details

Meanwhile, The Central Railway on Friday said that it will operate special traffic and power blocks on Saturday, Sunday.

In a statement, the Central Railway said, the Central Railway will operate special traffic and power block on 5th and 6th line and Up/Down slow and fast line for launching of first open web girders for Dedicated Freight Corridor Corporation India Ltd bridge no RFO-6 (parallel to existing Central Railway bridge no 48/2) between Kopar and Thakurli stations on 08/09.4.2023  (Sat/Sun mid-night) from 01.35 hrs to 05.05 hrs.

