Mumbai: Junagadh man walks 770 km to meet Lalbaughcha Raja

Samir Jagdishbhai Datani had vowed to travel on foot to Mumbai if Lord Ganesha vanquished Covid-19

Samir Jagdishbhai Datani, who is on his way to Lalbaugh, is seen at Dahisar (East) on Tuesday. Pic/Anurag Ahire

If the pandemic ends and things return to normal, I will come to Mumbai on foot to see Lalbaughcha Raja.” Samir Jagdishbhai Datani, a 44-year-old education inspector, had uttered this vow before undertaking an epic 770-km journey from Gujarat’s Junagadh district to Mumbai. The pilgrim started his arduous expedition on August 13 and reached Mira Road around 5 pm on Tuesday after walking for about 25 days, covering a distance of 740 kilometres.

He is expected to reach his destination around 4 pm on Wednesday after spending the night in Kandivli. The devotee told mid-day he had been coming to Mumbai to worship the Lalbaughcha Raja for five years in a row prior to the pandemic.

“The last two years were very bad due to which I could not come to Mumbai. But my problems are not even one per cent of those faced by others. During the second wave especially, when I saw people suffering. I vowed that if Lord Ganesha ends the pandemic and people’s lives are restored, then I would make a pilgrimage on foot to see Lalbaughcha Raja. And as things returned to normal, I set out to fulfil my promise,” he said.

Datani says he walks about 30 to 32 km a day and rest at night. “By the grace of God, there has been no problem of any kind. People have been showing respect and encouraging me along the way. They have also arranged for my stay and food,” he said.

