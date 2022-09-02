Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: Mumbai's beloved Lalbaugcha Raja gets Rs 36 lakh cash, USD, gold and silver in two days

Till September 1 (day 2 of the Ganesh Chaturthi festival), the Lalbaughcha Raja received an offering of over Rs 36 lakh by the devotees who visited the pandal to seek blessing from the Lalbaugcha Raja idol
Lalbaugcha Raja.Pic/Pradeep Dhivar
Within two days of the Ganeshotsav festival, the Lalbaughcha Raja has received an offering of over Rs 36.30 lakh donation. Most attractive among the donated cash is U.S. dollar currency notes donated to the famous Ganpati idol in Mumbai.
Speaking about the donation received, Mangesh Dalvi, treasurer of Lalbaugcha Raja mandal, said, "We have got currencies of various countries but most of them are U.S dollar. While we usually calculate and keep account of the Indian currency cash on a daily basis, the foreign currencies are calculated either on the last day or after the festival."
Adding details, Dalvi, said, "Till yesterday, the idol received over 4.85 kgs of silver and over 2.5 kgs of gold. The offering is in the form of a chain, necklace, modak, other forms of ornaments and products."
This year, the Lalbaugcha Raja pandal has been set up as a replica of Ayodhya’s Ram Mandir.
After two years of Covid-19 restriction, this year the Maharashtra government announced that no restrictions are imposed during festivals.
The committee members predict that there will be a huge crowd this year as devotees are visiting the pandal to seek the blessings of Lalbaugcha Raja idol after a gap of two years.