Breaking News
Controversial tweets case: Actor KRK's bail plea hearing adjourned to Monday
Mumbai's Lalbaugcha Raja gets Rs 36 lakh cash, USD, gold and silver in two days
Sexual abuse case: Murugha Mutt pontiff sent to police custody for 4 days
Supreme Court grants interim bail to activist Teesta Setalvad
Noida: Woman dies after treatment at IVF centre run by fake doctor
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Ganesh Chaturthi 2022 Mumbais beloved Lalbaugcha Raja gets Rs 36 lakh cash USD gold and silver in two days

Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: Mumbai's beloved Lalbaugcha Raja gets Rs 36 lakh cash, USD, gold and silver in two days

Updated on: 02 September,2022 05:08 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Anagha Sawant | anagha.sawant@mid-day.com

Top

Till September 1 (day 2 of the Ganesh Chaturthi festival), the Lalbaughcha Raja received an offering of over Rs 36 lakh by the devotees who visited the pandal to seek blessing from the Lalbaugcha Raja idol

Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: Mumbai's beloved Lalbaugcha Raja gets Rs 36 lakh cash, USD, gold and silver in two days

Lalbaugcha Raja.Pic/Pradeep Dhivar


Within two days of the Ganeshotsav festival, the Lalbaughcha Raja has received an offering of over Rs 36.30 lakh donation. Most attractive among the donated cash is U.S. dollar currency notes donated to the famous Ganpati idol in Mumbai.


Speaking about the donation received, Mangesh Dalvi, treasurer of Lalbaugcha Raja mandal, said, "We have got currencies of various countries but most of them are U.S dollar. While we usually calculate and keep account of the Indian currency cash on a daily basis, the foreign currencies are calculated either on the last day or after the festival."

Adding details, Dalvi, said, "Till yesterday, the idol received over 4.85 kgs of silver and over 2.5 kgs of gold. The offering is in the form of a chain, necklace, modak, other forms of ornaments and products."


Also Read: Mumbai dabbawalas inspires Ganesha idol maker, see pic

This year, the Lalbaugcha Raja pandal has been set up as a replica of Ayodhya’s Ram Mandir.

After two years of Covid-19 restriction, this year the Maharashtra government announced that no restrictions are imposed during festivals.

The committee members predict that there will be a huge crowd this year as devotees are visiting the pandal to seek the blessings of Lalbaugcha Raja idol after a gap of two years.

Are you scared of gaining weight this festive season?

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
mumbai mumbai news ganesh chaturthi lalbaugcha raja lalbaug

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK