Breaking News
Mumbai weather updates: IMD announces end of southwest monsoon
Exclusive: Dosti with Salman Khan motive behind Baba Siddique’s murder, says Mumbai Crime Branch
Maharashtra assembly elections 2024: State to vote on Nov 20 in single phase
Mumbai Coastal Road traffic woes persist despite signal adjustments
Mumbai: Congestion at Malad station a major issue, say rail commuters
shot-button
Subscribe Now Subscribe Now
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Mumbai Junior doctors go on day long strike

Mumbai: Junior doctors go on day-long strike

Updated on: 16 October,2024 07:43 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Agencies |

Top

Doctors in West Bengal began their hunger strike on October 5, following nearly 50 days of ‘cease work’ in two phases, after the rape and murder of a postgraduate trainee at state-run RG Kar Medical College and Hospital on August 9.

Mumbai: Junior doctors go on day-long strike

Representation pic

Listen to this article
Mumbai: Junior doctors go on day-long strike
x
00:00

Junior doctors and medical students across government medical colleges in Mumbai participated in a hunger strike on Tuesday to support the fast-unto-death agitation by their counterparts in West Bengal, the Indian Medical Association said. Doctors in West Bengal began their hunger strike on October 5, following nearly 50 days of ‘cease work’ in two phases, after the rape and murder of a postgraduate trainee at state-run RG Kar Medical College and Hospital on August 9.


IMA national vice president Shivkumar Utture said, “Medical students and junior doctors are the most affected by such incidents, and more than 60 days have gone by, and at the ground level, nothing has changed. Therefore, the IMA Medical Students Network and IMA Junior Doctors Network decided to participate in symbolic sit-outs to support the hunger strike in West Bengal.”


Utture said junior doctors at all medical colleges in Mumbai, including Sion Hospital, King Edward Memorial Hospital and Seth Gordhandas Sunderdas Medical College (KEM Hospital), Cooper Medical College and JJ Hospital, participated in the token hunger strike.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

indian medical association west bengal cooper hospital KEM Hospital jj hospital mumbai mumbai news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK