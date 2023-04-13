Breaking News
Mumbai: Kalina school reduces 12-year-old to tears
Missing Aurangabad rapper resurfaces: ‘Why are they so scared of my song?’
Daily COVID-19 deaths jump to nine in state; two from Mumbai
Mumbai: Couple tie knot with fake ID; youth held for child marriage
Mumbai: Bandra’s U-bridge now gets chain link fencing
shot-button
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Mumbai Kalina school reduces 12 year old to tears

Mumbai: Kalina school reduces 12-year-old to tears

Premium

Updated on: 13 April,2023 06:59 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Shirish Vaktania | mailbag@mid-day.com

Top

Management bars Std VIII boy from exams after parents hit by medical emergency struggle to pay Rs 18K fee; FIR against school

Mumbai: Kalina school reduces 12-year-old to tears

The management of St. Mary’s High School said the parents’ statements are misleading


St. Mary’s High School in Kalina harassed a 12-year-old boy for four months over non-payment of fees. The management even barred the Std VIII student from taking his exams this January, as they did not get the fee of Rs 18,000 at one go, the mother said. The family has been struggling financially as his father, the breadwinner, is battling TB, she added. 

kalina vakola brihanmumbai municipal corporation mumbai mumbai news

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK