Mumbai: Kalina school reduces 12-year-old to tears

Management bars Std VIII boy from exams after parents hit by medical emergency struggle to pay Rs 18K fee; FIR against school

The management of St. Mary’s High School said the parents’ statements are misleading

St. Mary’s High School in Kalina harassed a 12-year-old boy for four months over non-payment of fees. The management even barred the Std VIII student from taking his exams this January, as they did not get the fee of Rs 18,000 at one go, the mother said. The family has been struggling financially as his father, the breadwinner, is battling TB, she added.