Mumbai: Kamal R Khan hospitalised after complains of chest pain

A court in Mumbai on Tuesday sent actor and film critic Kamal Rashid Khan in 14-day judicial custody after he was arrested by the city police over his alleged defamatory tweets posted two years ago

Kamal Rashid Khan. File Pic

Actor and film critic Kamal Rashid Khan, popularly known as KRK, was brought to Shatabdi Hospital in Kandivali today evening after he complained of having chest pain, reported news agency ANI.

Maharashtra | Kamal Rashid Khan was brought to Shatabdi Hospital in the Kandivali area of ​​Mumbai today evening after he complained of having chest pain.



He was arrested by Malad Police in Mumbai today, over his controversial tweet in 2020. https://t.co/1s3svuEYCt — ANI (@ANI) August 30, 2022

While his lawyer said the tweets were about the film "Laxmii Bomb" (later titled as "Laxmii") starring Akshay Kumar, police did not disclose any details.

Khan was arrested at the Mumbai airport late Monday night after he arrived from Dubai.

Police produced him before a magistrate's court in Borivali and sought his custody for four days for investigation.

But the court rejected the request and sent him in 14-day judicial custody.

The First Information Report in the case had been registered against Khan in 2020 under Indian Penal Code sections 153 (giving provocation with intent to cause riot) and 500 (defamation) and provisions of the Information Technology Act, police said.

(With inputs from ANI and PTI)

