Mumbai: Kamal R Khan hospitalised after complains of chest pain

Updated on: 30 August,2022 09:26 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

A court in Mumbai on Tuesday sent actor and film critic Kamal Rashid Khan in 14-day judicial custody after he was arrested by the city police over his alleged defamatory tweets posted two years ago

Kamal Rashid Khan. File Pic


Actor and film critic Kamal Rashid Khan, popularly known as KRK, was brought to Shatabdi Hospital in Kandivali today evening after he complained of having chest pain, reported news agency ANI. 




A court in Mumbai on Tuesday sent actor and film critic Kamal Rashid Khan in 14-day judicial custody after he was arrested by the city police over his alleged defamatory tweets posted two years ago.

While his lawyer said the tweets were about the film "Laxmii Bomb" (later titled as "Laxmii") starring Akshay Kumar, police did not disclose any details.

Also Read: Kamal Rashid Khan arrested over 'defamatory' tweets, sent in judicial custody by court

Khan was arrested at the Mumbai airport late Monday night after he arrived from Dubai.

Police produced him before a magistrate's court in Borivali and sought his custody for four days for investigation.

But the court rejected the request and sent him in 14-day judicial custody.

The First Information Report in the case had been registered against Khan in 2020 under Indian Penal Code sections 153 (giving provocation with intent to cause riot) and 500 (defamation) and provisions of the Information Technology Act, police said.

(With inputs from ANI and PTI)

