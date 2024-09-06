Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) leader Sandeep Deshpande accused that the public representatives of the area of being involved in supporting the illegal constructions

A fire broke out at Times Tower building in Mumbai's Lower Parel area on Friday morning.

There are no reports of any injury to anyone in the Mumbai Kamala Mills fire that broke out at the Times Tower building in the Kamala Mills compound of the Lower Parel area around 6.30 am.

The Kamala Mills compound, which has witnessed many major fires, is located next to the Parkside residential building.

Speaking to the media persons on the incident, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) leader Sandeep Deshpande told ANI, "Fire broke out in the Kamala Mills Compound for the third time in five years. There is no fire audit of the building."

He accused that the public representatives of the area of being involved in supporting the illegal constructions.

"Illegal construction in the Kamala Mills Compound is increasing day by day. The local MLAs are supporting the illegal construction. Action should be taken against those responsible. Why are the public representatives supporting illegal construction?", he said.

Times Tower fire incident

A major fire broke out in a commercial building in Lower Parel area on Friday, said Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) officials. The compound was the site of one of the city's worst fire disasters in December 2017.

The authorities had initially said that the commercial building had seven floors. They later updated the information, calling it a 14-storey structure.

The fire broke out in the Times Tower building in Kamala Mills compound of Lower Parel area around 6.29 am, the civic body officials said. Firefighters also used chisels and hammers to break the locks of the doors of the second-floor offices up to the 14th floor. The operation to douse the Mumbai Kamala Mills fire has been going on. There are no reports of any injury to anyone in the fire.

The fire brigade has declared it a level 2 (major) fire and sent eight fire engines and other fire fighting vehicles to the Times Tower building, the officials said.

According to the civic officials the Mumbai Kamala Mills fire started from the electrical duct and is confined between the seventh and third floor of the Times Tower building. "Fire is confined to the electric duct from the 3rd to the 7th floor at the back of the 14-storey commercial building with a glass façade," officials said.

About 2017 Kamala Mills Fire

Previously, a fire had broken out at a restaurant in the Kamala Mills compound on December 29, 2017. As many as 14 people died and several others were injured.

Altogether 14 people were booked by the Mumbai Police, including the owners of the restaurants and their employees, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) officials, and the mill owners.

However, on November 10, 2020, the Mumbai sessions court discharged Ramesh Gowani and Ravi Bhandari, the owners of the Kamala Mills compound, from the case.

(With inputs from ANI)