Mumbai: Kapole CHS gets new admin board to take over

Kapole is home to Bollywood A-listers like Jaya and Amitabh Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan, and Kajol and Ajay Devgn, and author Siddharth Dhanvant Shanghvi.

A view of the society in Juhu, as captured on May 27. Pic/Satej Shinde

After a mass resignation by members of the high-profile Kapole Cooperative Housing Society’s managing committee, the deputy registrar of the CHS appointed a three-member board of administrators to take charge.

The three-member board appointed by Deputy Registrar Nitin Dahibhate comprises Advocate Sunita Godbole, a certified auditor as the chairman of the board, and residents of the society Bharmesh Patel and Sonari Sanghvi as members. Kapole is home to Bollywood A-listers like Jaya and Amitabh Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan, and Kajol and Ajay Devgn, and author Siddharth Dhanvant Shanghvi.

mid-day had first reported about residents of the society levelling a series of allegations, including forgery, corruption and irregularities in the functioning of the committee. Following the developments, seven of the eight members of the managing committee handed in their resignation.

Speaking with mid-day, Dahibhate confirmed the development. “As per the rules, an administrator has to be appointed and the process for the same has begun. We have sent the order of appointment of the board of administrators to the society. Henceforth. the working of the society will be looked after by the board until the next committee is elected.”