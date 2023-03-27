Mumbai: KEM hospital to get 20 additional ICU beds

They are specifically for patients of orthopaedic and anaesthesia departments

KEM hospital currently has 180 ICU beds

The civic-run KEM hospital will have an additional eight orthopaedic and 12 anaesthesia intensive care unit (ICU) beds. Getting an ICU bed for critical patients in civic hospitals and medical colleges is always a tough task. Most of the time, they are occupied by patients suffering from serious ailments. In light of the ever-growing demand, the KEM administration keeps on increasing bed strength. The hospital had only 15 medical intensive care unit (MICU) beds, but on September 29, 2022, 17 more were added.

On the condition of anonymity, a senior doctor from the hospital said, “In tertiary care hospitals, not only Mumbaikars but also patients from other districts and states come for treatment. So the patient load is constant. Many who are suffering from severe illnesses and post-operative patients are sent to the ICU to recover. Currently, we are managing with whatever we have. But getting a dedicated ICU for a particular department helps a lot.”

Also read: Maharashtra: 50 per cent of new Covid-19 cases are XBB.1.16

The doctor added, “From the treatment point of view, it helps doctors; for patients, it helps them to recover smoothly. The hospital has around 180 ICU beds and now we are adding 20. There will be an eight-bed orthopaedic ICU and a 12-bed anaesthesia ICU. The total strength of ICU beds will be 200. By next month, these beds should be available.” Dr Sangeeta Rawat, the dean of GS Medical College and KEM hospital, told mid-day, “The hospital is coming up with orthopaedic and anaesthesia ICU beds. The dedicated ICU beds help the particular department’s patients recover and increasing the bed capacity helps to accommodate more patients.”